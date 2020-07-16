Baltimore Center Stage Announces THE 19TH: WHOSE VOTE IS IT ANYWAY?

Baltimore Center Stage announced today The 19th: Whose Vote Is It Anyway?, a virtual event taking place at 7pm on Monday, August 17th, the eve of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Widely acknowledged as the amendment granting women the right to vote, this event will call attention to the fact that only white women were truly granted suffrage on August 18th, 1920. Featuring musical performances, poetry, theater, and more, this event will both celebrate and interrogate the 19th amendment and what it means for human rights and women, nationwide.

"In this moment, it is our responsibility to not only honor great achievements in our country's history, but to interrogate the underbelly of those moments," said Artistic Director Stephanie Ybarra. "We have to be able to correct the dominant narrative about the 19th Amendment, who it served, and who it excluded. Art in all its forms helps us understand who we are, where we come from and where we could go next. This event draws on theater, poetry, music, prose and more to refract the many points of view contained within the history of the women's suffrage movement."

The 19th: Whose Vote Is It Anyway? is curated by a trio of multidisciplinary artists, Paige Hernandez (Associate Artistic Director of Everyman Theatre), Madeline Sayet (Executive Director, Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program) and Nicole A. Watson (Associate Artistic Director of Round House Theatre). The event will feature a variety of theater performances, as well as a keynote speaker. These artists will be announced at a later date. The event is free and will be live streamed on YouTube (youtube.com/BaltimoreCenterStage) and Facebook Live (Facebook.com/centerstagemd).

For more information, to schedule interviews, and for other media related inquiries please contact the Communications office. For general information, visit www.centerstage.org or call the box office at 410.332.0033.

