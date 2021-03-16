Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Baltimore Center Stage Announces Cast And Crew For A PLAY FOR THE LIVING IN A TIME OF EXTINCTION

A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction is a world premiere play written by Baltimore playwright, Miranda Rose Hall.

Mar. 16, 2021  

Baltimore Center Stage has announced the cast and artistic team for the world premiere of A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction. The play will be delivered solely virtually.

A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction is a world premiere play written by Baltimore playwright, Miranda Rose Hall. A darkly comic play performed by a single actor, this show provides an awakening about what it means to be human in an era of man-made extinction. A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction is a communal experience driven by intimate storytelling that encourages audiences to wake up and contend with the climate crisis around them.

Baltimore Center Stage is partnering with the National Aquarium for A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction in a desire to engage theatergoers in meaningful interdisciplinary dialogue about the local and global impacts of the climate crisis.

"I can't wait for our audiences to experience A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction," said Director of Artistic Partnerships and Innovation Annalisa Dias. "At a time when the impacts of the climate crisis feel so present (from ice storms and mass power outages across the Midwest to the COVID-19 pandemic), this play offers us all a profound and hopeful pathway to contemplate the enormity of the interconnected challenges before us. I'm also thrilled that we're partnering with the National Aquarium on this project, and that they'll be helping us and our audiences find meaningful action we can take locally and nationally."

The cast includes Lindsay Rico*. The artistic team includes Taibi Magar (Director); Miranda Rose Hall (Playwright); AmBer Montgomery (Assistant Director); Clint Ramos (Scenic and Costume Designer); Ma'moon Tebbo (Assistant Scenic Designer); Sylvana Hardesty (Assistant Costume Designer); Stacey Derosier (Lighting Designer); Bailey Costa (Assistant Lighting Designer); Twi McCallum (Sound Designer); Dean Radicliff-Lynes (Film & Post Producer); David Lee Roberts Jr. (Video Director & Editor); and Norman Anthony Small* (Production Stage Manager).

*Members of Actors' Equity Association.

This show is Baltimore Center Stage's second production of the 2020/21 season. It is being produced in person and filmed. In order to produce in person, a detailed safety plan was developed in line with guidance from the city of Baltimore and the Centers for Disease Control. Actor's Equity Association, The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, and United Scenic Artists approved this plan. The actor, director, company manager, and stage manager have entered a "bubble." After traveling by private vehicle and one week of quarantining, each member of the "bubble" received three negative Covid-19 test results before entering. No one in the "bubble" needs to leave for any reason, as groceries and any other necessities are being delivered. All members of the "bubble" are being tested weekly. The production is being distributed entirely virtually.

A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction begins streaming on April 15, 2021.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Derrick Davis
Derrick Davis
Nic Rouleau
Nic Rouleau
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez

Related Articles View More Baltimore Stories
Strand Theater and Asian Pasifika Arts Collective to Present MAN OF GOD Photo

Strand Theater and Asian Pasifika Arts Collective to Present MAN OF GOD

Shriver Hall Concert Series Presents Violinist Jennifer Koh in Bach and Selections from he Photo

Shriver Hall Concert Series Presents Violinist Jennifer Koh in Bach and Selections from her Alone Together Project

Happenstance Theater Presents THE JUXTAPOSE TENEMENT Photo

Happenstance Theater Presents THE JUXTAPOSE TENEMENT

Student Blog: 525,600 Minutes Later Photo

Student Blog: 525,600 Minutes Later


More Hot Stories For You

  • 2021 Bank of America ACTivate Awards Recipients Announced
  • Kentucky Wesleyan Theatre Department Presents GUYS AND DOLLS
  • Pandora Productions Ends The 2020-2021 Virtual Season With Two Queer Icons And Literary Giants
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year