Baltimore Center Stage Announces Cast And Crew For A PLAY FOR THE LIVING IN A TIME OF EXTINCTION

Baltimore Center Stage has announced the cast and artistic team for the world premiere of A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction. The play will be delivered solely virtually.



A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction is a world premiere play written by Baltimore playwright, Miranda Rose Hall. A darkly comic play performed by a single actor, this show provides an awakening about what it means to be human in an era of man-made extinction. A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction is a communal experience driven by intimate storytelling that encourages audiences to wake up and contend with the climate crisis around them.



Baltimore Center Stage is partnering with the National Aquarium for A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction in a desire to engage theatergoers in meaningful interdisciplinary dialogue about the local and global impacts of the climate crisis.



"I can't wait for our audiences to experience A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction," said Director of Artistic Partnerships and Innovation Annalisa Dias. "At a time when the impacts of the climate crisis feel so present (from ice storms and mass power outages across the Midwest to the COVID-19 pandemic), this play offers us all a profound and hopeful pathway to contemplate the enormity of the interconnected challenges before us. I'm also thrilled that we're partnering with the National Aquarium on this project, and that they'll be helping us and our audiences find meaningful action we can take locally and nationally."



The cast includes Lindsay Rico*. The artistic team includes Taibi Magar (Director); Miranda Rose Hall (Playwright); AmBer Montgomery (Assistant Director); Clint Ramos (Scenic and Costume Designer); Ma'moon Tebbo (Assistant Scenic Designer); Sylvana Hardesty (Assistant Costume Designer); Stacey Derosier (Lighting Designer); Bailey Costa (Assistant Lighting Designer); Twi McCallum (Sound Designer); Dean Radicliff-Lynes (Film & Post Producer); David Lee Roberts Jr. (Video Director & Editor); and Norman Anthony Small* (Production Stage Manager).



*Members of Actors' Equity Association.



This show is Baltimore Center Stage's second production of the 2020/21 season. It is being produced in person and filmed. In order to produce in person, a detailed safety plan was developed in line with guidance from the city of Baltimore and the Centers for Disease Control. Actor's Equity Association, The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, and United Scenic Artists approved this plan. The actor, director, company manager, and stage manager have entered a "bubble." After traveling by private vehicle and one week of quarantining, each member of the "bubble" received three negative Covid-19 test results before entering. No one in the "bubble" needs to leave for any reason, as groceries and any other necessities are being delivered. All members of the "bubble" are being tested weekly. The production is being distributed entirely virtually.



A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction begins streaming on April 15, 2021.