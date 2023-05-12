Bach In Baltimore to Perform Copland Appalachian Spring And Mozart Clarinet Concerto In A Major This Month

Bach in Baltimore will perform a "Beyond Bach" orchestral concert that pairs Aaron Copland's iconic Appalachian Spring with Mozart's greatest and last achievements, Clarinet Concerto in A Major on Sunday, May 21 at 4 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer in Baltimore. Maestro T. Herbert Dimmock leads the Bach in Baltimore orchestra, comprised with some of the best early music instrumentalists in the region, and featured soloists: Kathryn Locke, piano and Peter Cain, clarinet. Tickets and information can be found at Click Here or by calling 410-941-9262.

Copland's Appalachian Spring premiered at the Library of Congress in Washington, D. C. in 1944. Martha Graham danced the lead role, and Aaron Copland (1900-1990) won the Pulitzer Prize for this signature moment in the history of American music. Two years earlier, Graham had asked Copland to write a ballet with an American theme. In response, the composer produced a chamber-like work for 13 instruments. Copland painted a musical backdrop for a story that would depict a farmhouse, a pioneer wedding, and a young couple at the brink of future joys and hardships. He did not, however, provide a title. Shortly before the premiere, Graham, taking the phrase from a Hart Crane poem, proposed Appalachian Spring as a name. Not only did Copland agree, after the first performance he began working on an orchestral arrangement of the score, which the Boston Symphony Orchestra recorded and popularized. Bach in Baltimore will present Copland's original version of this work written for 13 instrumentalists with featured soloist Kathryn Locke on piano. Mrs. Locke has played for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the Handel Choir of Baltimore, Center Stage, the Harford Choral Society, and the Children's Chorus of Maryland.



Mozart's final instrumental composition, Clarinet Concerto in A Major will conclude the program. Regarded as one of Mozart's greatest achievements; its lyricism, subtlety and expressiveness give tantalizing hints as to the direction Mozart's music might have taken had the composer lived longer. It was written for virtuoso Anton Stadler who played a basset clarinet, which had a lower range than the contemporary clarinet. The concerto is filled with passages designed to show off the instrument. Chief among these are the sudden changes in register, from low to high or high to low, so crucial in Mozart's mature arias. Bach in Baltimore is delighted to be joined by clarinetist Peter Cain of the National Symphony Orchestra in performing Mozart's masterpiece. An avid soloist and chamber musician, Peter has previously held positions with the Columbus Symphony, Dayton Philharmonic, and Knoxville Symphony Orchestras.

Individual adult tickets ($33-35), student tickets ($10 with Student ID), children's tickets ($5), streaming tickets ($5 and up) are available for purchase at bachinbaltimore.org or by calling 410-941-9262. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door beginning at 3:30pm.



ABOUT BACH IN BALTIMORE



Bach in Baltimore's mission is to perform the choral and instrumental works of Johann Sebastian Bach (and his contemporaries) and to educate the concert-going public about the musical language of Bach and the texts he chose to set to music. They strive each month to present these works in a historically informed way that will enrich the lives of their audience members and inspire creativity. They wish to foster an appreciation for the arts, particularly for Baroque music, within the entire community. They are committed to providing educational experiences for people of all ages to instill a lifelong connection with Bach's music.

Bach in Baltimore is currently seeking experienced singers in limited vocal parts to join their choir. Interested singers are encouraged to email bachconcertseries@bachinbaltimore.org to set up an audition.