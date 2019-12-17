Bach In Baltimore Welcomes 2020 With Music

Bach in Baltimore announced today a trio of concerts to welcome in the new year. The first performance is on Wednesday, January 1 at 4 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, located at 7308 York Rd. in Towson. Then, less than a week later, Bach in Baltimore performs on Sunday, January 5 at 4 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, located at 5603 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. Additionally, Bach in Baltimore performs an instrumental concert on Sunday, February 2 at 4 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, located at 3604 Chatham Rd. in Ellicott City. These three concerts feature some of the very best music to come out of the Baroque era, including Bach's Christmas Oratorio, Part V and Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 5.

The New Year's Day Celebration Concert on January 1 is a much-cherished tradition for Bach in Baltimore and the community. The afternoon instrumental concert features beloved Baroque favorites hand-selected by our first chair instrumentalists: Kim Valerio, flute; Sandra Lisicky, oboe; Ronald Mutchnik, violin; Gretchen Gettes, cello; Bozena Jedrzejczak Brown, harpsichord; Mel Wilhoit, trumpet; and Maestro T. Herbert Dimmock, organ.

The new year's revelries continue on January 5 with Winter Lights Concert with Bach's cantata for the new year, Christmas Oratorio, Part V. This work opens with a timpani encouraging the rest of the orchestra to "wake up." The flutes, oboe, and strings join the timpani, followed by the chorus in a celebration of triumphant sound. The piece closes with a chorale that sings, "Now the rays of the sun are full of dazzling light and splendor," which is a wonderful way to usher in 2020. The afternoon concert concludes with neo-Baroque composer Tomaso Albinoni's innovative Oboe Concerto Opus 9, No. 2, which is considered the first Italian work for the oboe, an emerging instrument in the early eighteenth century. The featured vocalists for this concert include Kerry Holahan, soprano; Janna Critz, alto; Kyle Tomlin, tenor; Ross Tamaccio, bass; and Calvert Hall College High School Choir, Student Voice Exchange Choir.

The Midwinter Baroque Daydream Concert on February 2 includes four extraordinary works to come out of the Baroque. The dynamic concert opens with Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, followed by Telemann's masterpiece Tafelmusik I: Ouverture in E minor, and Bach's unique Concerto for two harpsichords. We conclude with Bach's son and Telemann's godson, C.P.E. Bach's Cello Concerto in A minor. The featured artists for this instrumental concert are Bozena Jedrzejczak Brown, harpsichord and Wayne L. Wold, organ.

Admission for each of these concerts is $25 in advance or $27 at the door. Tickets for this and all Bach in Baltimore events are available for purchase at BachinBaltimore.org or by calling 410-941-9262. Individual tickets are also available at the door 30 minutes prior to a performance. Child and student tickets are also available for purchase at the door--$5 Children 5-12 / $10 Children 12-18 and full-time students with ID. Please note that Bach in Baltimore's performance venues vary-we perform all across the greater Baltimore metropolitan area.





