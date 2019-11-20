Bach In Baltimore Performs Handel's Messiah Twice In December

Bach in Baltimore announced today two performances of Handel's Messiah to welcome the Christmas season. The first performance is on Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, located at 3604 Chatham Road in Ellicott City, and the second performance is on Sunday, December 8 at 3 p.m. at St. Casimir's Church, located at 2800 O'Donnell Street in Baltimore. These concerts promise to be the highlight of the holiday season.

There is no better way to usher in the spirit of the season than with the magnificent Handel's Messiah. For over three centuries, Handel's masterpiece has inspired and enthralled audiences with its glorious sound and powerful message. Messiah reigns supreme as the ultimate celebration of holiday cheer with its stirring "Hallelujah Chorus."

Bach in Baltimore Music Director T. Herbert Dimmock has conducted more than 100 performances of Handel's Messiah over the course of his career. "Those many concerts have taught me that Handel's greatest masterpiece contains innumerable treasures which continue to reveal themselves in each concert," says Dimmock.

At each and every Bach in Baltimore concert, patrons are treated to more than gorgeous music in a beautiful space, they are also guided by Maestro Dimmock to understand the music on a deeper level, which enhances the listening experience. Dimmock offers the audience a rare insight into the featured composer's highly personal and nuanced musical language with an impactful presentation about the program of selected works. The December concerts are no exception. Dimmock shares that for these concerts, "I will focus on some of the unifying ideas which permeate Handel's Messiah. These include the 'comfort motive,' the 'French Overture' rhythms (which point to the kingship of the Messiah), and more."

Along with all the musicians in the Bach in Baltimore Choir & Orchestra, these Bach in Baltimore performances of Handel's Messiah features a sublime quartet-soprano Elissa Edwards, alto Jessica Renfo, tenor Dr. Min Jin, and bass Lorenza Zapata.

Admission for the event is $40 in advance or $42 at the door. Tickets for this and all Bach in Baltimore events are available for purchase at BachinBaltimore.org or by calling 410-941-9262. Individual tickets are also available at the door 30 minutes prior to a performance. Children 5-12 can recieve $5 tickets, and children 12-18 and full time students with ID can receive $10 tickets. Child and student tickets are only available at the door 30 minutes prior to the event start time.





