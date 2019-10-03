Award Winning RUNAWAY PRINCESS Comes To Charm City Fringe

Mary Goggin shares a true story of her Irish Catholic upbringing, laced with wicked humor and much pathos, drug addiction, prostitution, and the multitude of characters she encountered along her path to ultimately finding joy.

Runaway Princess, A Hopeful Tale of Heroin, Hooking and Happiness was recently lauded at the Galway Fringe this summer, winning Goggin the Best Actor award. The show also won the Best Storyteller, Solo Critics Choice and Best Seller awards at the 2018 United Solo Festival in New York City. Runaway Princess, a Hopeful Tale of Heroin, Hooking and Happiness will run for four performances October at 17th thru October 20th at, Charm City Fringe, 409 N Howard Street in Baltimore.

Mary Goggin has a successful career as an actor on stage and in film for 20 years. Before stepping into the solo performance arena, she had also performed Ella O'Neill (mother of Eugene O'Neill) in Ann Hansen's Road to Babylon, as well as in numerous works by Tennessee Williams; Cavalier for M'Lady, Clothes For A Summer Hotel and A Perfect Analysis Given by a Parrot. Mary appeared in PB&J for the NY Fringe Festival and Born to be Blue, a winner in the Samuel French Festival. Television roles include Broad City, Law and Order, Guiding Light, The Grind (Amazon). Film roles include Little Children, MAD?, The Trouble with Bliss, Gasoline, Bronx Paradise and Reservations which won her a Best Actor award at the Film Freeway Festival 2019.

Dan Ruth (Director) is an award-winning actor and performance artist. His solo play, A Life Behind Bars, has been produced in New York City, Los Angeles and around the country, and is the winner of the 2016 United Solo Festival award for Best Autobiographical Show, The 2018 Bistro Award winner for Outstanding Solo Play, MAC Award for Best Spoken Word Artist and the 2018 Producers Encore Award at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Dan has directed both regionally and in NYC where he also served as core director for The A-Train Plays at the Sanford Meisner Theatre. @danruthbkny

Performances - Oct 17 at 8:15 PM, Oct 18 at 10pm, Oct 19 at 4:45pm, Oct 20 at 3pm

TICKETS: https://link.zixcentral.com/u/c4e01eb6/voNkbCDm6RGcidHWYFsSiw?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcharmcityfringe.ticketleap.com%2Frunaway-princess%2F

For More Information Visit: Https://link.zixcentral.com/u/7de8b7e8/8odkbcdm6rgcidhwyfssiw?u=http%3a%2f%2frunawayprincessplay.com%2f





