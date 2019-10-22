Apply Now For Howard County Arts Council's 2020 Arts Scholarship Program

The Howard County Arts Council's 2020 Arts Scholarship application is now available for Howard County high school seniors planning to pursue higher education in the arts.

The Arts Council will award a minimum of $10,000 in scholarship funds to students entering college in the 2020-2021 academic year. Scholarships must be used for enrollment in an accredited college program for a degree in the arts. Awards will be made in the minimum amount of $1,000 and may be used for tuition and fees only.

Applications will be reviewed by the Arts Council's Scholarship Panel, made up of professionals working in a variety of artistic disciplines. Review criteria will include artistic merit, demonstrated knowledge of an artistic discipline, commitment to a career in the arts, and a demonstrated track record of success in an academic setting. Applicants will be notified of the committee's decision in March 2020.

Applications for the scholarship program must be submitted online. Prospective applicants should visit hcac.gosmart.org to initiate the application process. Applicants must be legal residents of Howard County in their senior year of high school. Applications must be submitted electronically by January 15, 2020. Contact the Howard County Arts Council at 410-313-2787 or email info@hocoarts.org for more information.





