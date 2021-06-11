New Episode of CELEBREMOS NUESTRAS HISTORIAS Premieres This Weekend

Adventure premieres another episode of Celebremos Nuestras Historias on Sunday, June 13! In partnership with Friends of the Library: Montgomery County, host Andrea Sarralde will be joined by authors Juana Medina and Lulu Delacre.

Lulu will be reading from the first chapter of Rafi y Rosi. This first book in her Rafi y Rosi series celebrates and highlights different aspects of the Puerto Rican culture. Juana will be reading from her book Juana Y Lucas, a story about Colombian heritage and learning a new language. This episode will include a special guest from the Montgomery County Library! Celebremos begins at 2PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live.

Executive Team Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are excited by the prospects made possible with the new partnership. Says Kong, "As an organization that believes creativity and accessibility go hand in hand, public libraries are an incredible asset. More than anything, we want the stories we share to be available to all families in our community, and partnering with Friends of the Library is a huge step towards that."

Celebremos Nuestras Historias con Andrea Sarralde will premiere free on Facebook on June 13, 2021 at 2PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.