Adventure Theatre to Preview FAIRY TALES IN THE SUN This Sunday

This Sunday, Adventure Theatre will preview its upcoming summer show, Fairy Tales in the Sun, during its weekly digital production webcast. Artistic Director Chil Kong will present clips from rehearsals as well as background on the plays' development and the interaction with the playwrights. Fairy Tales in the Sun features two short, in-person plays: The Flood in the Future and From Cinders to Ella. Adventure Theatre MTC's digital productions are Sundays at 2PM ET free on Facebook Live.

For its first live, in-person family theatre production in more than 15 months, Adventure is premiering these two new works outdoors at Glen Echo Park. Kong and his Adventure team has worked with playwrights Lyra Yang (Flood) and Michelle Lynch (Ella) to develop the plays during COVID-19-originally created for digital distribution but now presented live on-stage. These fresh takes on fairy and folk tales bring new and diverse readings to these timeless stories. Fairy Tales in the Sun will open the weekend of July 10th.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are eager to welcome families-and especially the youngest patrons-back for live theatre. Says Kong, "We've missed the energy of actors, audience, and compelling scripts. Marking Adventure's return from the pandemic with new plays written by these talented women and reflecting other culture's takes on these stories is the perfect relaunch for our theatre and for our community."

Adventure Theatre's digital presentation will premiere free on Facebook on June 27th, 2021, at 2PM ET. For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.