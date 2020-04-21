Adventure Theatre Presents MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS Digital Presentation This Sunday

Adventure Theatre MTC, previews one of its 2020-2021 Season productions online with a digital presentation of the script, Make Way for Ducklings adapted by Sandra Eskin and Michael J. Bobbitt (Blueberries for Sal) with music and lyrics by William Yanesh (Caps for Sale, Blueberries for Sal), April 26, 2020 at 2pm. Directed by Raymond Caldwell, this presentation is free and available streaming live on Facebook.

The cast includes Shayla Lowe , Dylan Fleming, Jared Graham, Tamieka Chavis, Isabel Auerswald, Sophia Bordenick, Victoria Marshall, and Bridget Trebon.

Executive Director Leon Seemann, Education Director Margo Brenner Collins, and Artistic Director Chil Kong are excited about this digital presentation that follows the Mallard family in search of what a place they belong. Mr. and Mrs. Mallard are exhausted from their search for a starter home when they land on an island near the Public Garden for a temporary rest. Shortly thereafter, the Mallards molt, and are are unable to continue their search until their baby ducklings are born. When the ducklings begin to explore the world around them, the local Police officer looks out for the young family by stopping traffic, feeding them peanuts, and welcoming them to the neighborhood. A classic story for all ages, this world premiere musical celebrates the people make an unfamiliar place a home.

Says Artistic Director, Chil Kong, of the event, "This presentation reunites the team who brought Blueberries for Sal to life in an enchanting and magical way. Now they are together again to stage McCloskey's most popular work, Make Way for Ducklilngs. The timelessness of the original story is a lovely reminder that kindness is essential in this chaotic time."

To tune in on April 26, 2020 2pm ET or follow the production online, visit our Facebook Event. For additional information or questions, please e-mail info@adventuretheatre-mtc.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You