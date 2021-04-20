Adventure Theatre Announces QFEST 4.0 PLAYWRIGHTS Premiering This Sunday
Adventure Theatre MTC, ArtsCentric, and 4615 Theatre Company have announced the artists in Quarantine Festival 4.0!
QFest 4.0 will showcase 10-minute plays from writers around the DC metro area. The QFest team has invited collaborators from previous festivals to celebrate the anniversary of the first QFest, and to explore this festival's theme: "Into the Unknown". Each partner theatre company will host a live streamed segment of the festival on their Facebook pages on Sunday, April 25th starting at 1PM ET.
QFest 4.0 Playwrights
Streaming on Adventure Theatre at 1PM ET
Robyn Shrater Seemann
Lyra Yang
Charlotte La Nasa
Keegan Patterson
Amanda Zeitler Rosenke
Kevin Eggleston
Jacob Horowitz
Streaming on ArtsCentric at 3PM ET
Keche Arrington
Amber Smithers
Brandon Rashad Butts
Michael Kopalek
Jeff Dunne
Streaming 4615 Theatre Company at 4PM ET
Natalie Valentine
Rebecca Dzida
Nicholas Michael Bashour
Kaushik Mukerjee
Q-Fest 4.0 begins April 25th at 1PM ET on the Adventure Theatre MTC Facebook page.