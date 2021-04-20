Adventure Theatre Announces QFEST 4.0 PLAYWRIGHTS Premiering This Sunday

Adventure Theatre MTC, ArtsCentric, and 4615 Theatre Company have announced the artists in Quarantine Festival 4.0!

QFest 4.0 will showcase 10-minute plays from writers around the DC metro area. The QFest team has invited collaborators from previous festivals to celebrate the anniversary of the first QFest, and to explore this festival's theme: "Into the Unknown". Each partner theatre company will host a live streamed segment of the festival on their Facebook pages on Sunday, April 25th starting at 1PM ET.

QFest 4.0 Playwrights

Streaming on Adventure Theatre at 1PM ET

Robyn Shrater Seemann

Lyra Yang

Charlotte La Nasa

Keegan Patterson

Amanda Zeitler Rosenke

Kevin Eggleston

Jacob Horowitz

Streaming on ArtsCentric at 3PM ET



Keche Arrington

Amber Smithers

Brandon Rashad Butts

Michael Kopalek

Jeff Dunne

Streaming 4615 Theatre Company at 4PM ET



Natalie Valentine

Rebecca Dzida

Nicholas Michael Bashour

Kaushik Mukerjee

Q-Fest 4.0 begins April 25th at 1PM ET on the Adventure Theatre MTC Facebook page.