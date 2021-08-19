Adventure Premieres BEAN AND WIDGE GO TO THE PARK!

Adventure Theatre will premiere a new production full of science and exploration with Bean and Widge Go to the Park! Adventure's digital production begins at 3PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live: https://www.facebook.com/AdventureTheatreMTC/.

Bean is well-meaning but chaotic. Widge is small but chock-full of gumption. They've come to Glen Echo Park to work on a school science assignment, but before they can even read it, they lose their homework and discover it has been ripped into pieces! Bean and Widge must search the park for the missing pieces, and along the way meet new friends (fuzzy and human alike!), learn how they can make a difference, and become best friends.

Join Faction of Fools in collaboration with Adventure Theatre for this heartfelt and silly digital production that introduces climate change to kiddos (and adults) with a spirit of accessibility and hope.

Executive Team Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are delighted to partner with Faction of Fools Theatre Company to take action on this worldwide crisis. Says Kong, "Climate change is one of those issues that feels impossible to tackle alone, which is why it's so important not only to start that discussion while kids are still young but also show them how their small steps can make a big difference."

Bean and Widge Go to the Park! will premiere free on Facebook on August 22, 2021 at 3PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.