Adventure Celebrates Women's History Month With Jessica Childress

This week, Adventure Theatre MTC's Sunday StoryTime will feature guest host Dannielle Hutchinson and special guest Jessica Childress. The attorney and author will present her book series "Juris P. Prudence," in celebration of Women's History Month. Adventure Theatre MTC's digital productions are Sundays at 2PM ET free on Facebook-live.

In the series, Juris P. Prudence ("J.P.") and her best friends, Sofia "Sofie" Flores-Ramirez, Isabel "Izzy" Carrington, and Madeline "Maddy" Rosenfeld, finish the law program that they started at the National Kids Leaders Academy at the early age of five years old. Now at only age eleven, they are real lawyers. Since passing the bar exam, however, they have not done anything to put their law degrees to use until the day that J.P. and her best friends form a law firm to change the law for kids.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong know theatre gives kids skills that will help them succeed in life-wherever life takes them: an author, a lawyer, an advocate for rights. Says Kong, "We certainly couldn't let the month go by without celebrating Women's History Month. After all, this organization was founded by women and by its female-identifying artists, staff, and board members. We hope Jessica's Juris P. Prudence stories will inspire generations of women to achieve great things at any age."

This digital production will premiere free on Facebook-live on March 28, 2021, at 2PM ET. For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.