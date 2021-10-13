Adventure Celebrates Filipino American History Month

In celebration of Filipino American History Month, playwrights Michelle Bowen-Ziecheck and Diego Maramba discuss how their heartfelt play Connection celebrates Filipino Heritage and their place in American History.

Actors Regina Aquino and Andrew Quilpa will be also be joining to discuss their experiences in the DMV as Filipino artists. This interview begins at 3PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live: https://www.facebook.com/AdventureTheatreMTC/.

Adventure Theatre is delighted to celebrate with so many familiar faces. "As a theatre, we strive to explore diverse and cultural stories," says Artistic Director Chil Kong. "That was precisely the purpose of our virtual festivals like Q-Fest and Winterfest, the latter of which will get its live premiere this November. We can't wait to get a behind the scenes peek at Connection before seeing it on stage."

This digital interview premieres free on Facebook on October 17, 2021 at 3PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.