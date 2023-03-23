Abingdon Community Theater Presents The Maryland Premiere of RIDE THE CYCLONE

Abingdon Community Theater announces the Maryland premier of Ride the Cyclone for three performances on May 6 and 7, 2023, at Patterson Mill High School, Bel Air, Maryland, in Harford County.

Ride the Cyclone premiered in Canada in 2008 and has had various productions across Canada and the United States, including Off-Broadway in 2016, and at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. this past winter.

Ride the Cyclone is an amusing and touching musical that is appropriate for teen and adult audiences. While nothing in the musical is inappropriate for young teenagers, some language is frank, colorful, and sexual.

The musical is about how five teenage choir members and an unidentifiable classmate die in a rollercoaster accident and end up in a purgatory where Karnak, a mechanical fortune teller, predicts that one of them will be able to return to life after they tell and sing about themselves.Through the witty and mournful content, the characters exuberantly exam teenage angst to realize that they must seize every moment to make life meaningful