Abingdon Community Theater Presents The Maryland Premiere of RIDE THE CYCLONE

Ride the Cyclone is an amusing and touching musical that is appropriate for teen and adult audiences.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Abingdon Community Theater announces the Maryland premier of Ride the Cyclone for three performances on May 6 and 7, 2023, at Patterson Mill High School, Bel Air, Maryland, in Harford County.

Ride the Cyclone premiered in Canada in 2008 and has had various productions across Canada and the United States, including Off-Broadway in 2016, and at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. this past winter.

Ride the Cyclone is an amusing and touching musical that is appropriate for teen and adult audiences. While nothing in the musical is inappropriate for young teenagers, some language is frank, colorful, and sexual.

The musical is about how five teenage choir members and an unidentifiable classmate die in a rollercoaster accident and end up in a purgatory where Karnak, a mechanical fortune teller, predicts that one of them will be able to return to life after they tell and sing about themselves.Through the witty and mournful content, the characters exuberantly exam teenage angst to realize that they must seize every moment to make life meaningful



VANYA, SONIA, MASHA & SPIKE Opens April 14th At Spotlighters Photo
VANYA, SONIA, MASHA & SPIKE Opens April 14th At Spotlighters
Spotlighters Theatre presents Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike - three crazy siblings and one hot mess, by Christopher Durang and directed by Erin Klarner. Running April 14 - April 30, 2023
CRISIS MODE: LIVING PILIPINO IN AMERICA At Strand In Baltimore Resonates With Immigrants, Photo
CRISIS MODE: LIVING PILIPINO IN AMERICA At Strand In Baltimore Resonates With Immigrants, Illuminates Everyone
CRISIS MODE: LIVING PILIPINO IN AMERICA is a revelation as well as a personal and cultural history. Speaking for, and to, people 'other-ed' for cultural reasons, or with dualism of identities, it also resonates with anyone who has basic compassion. Heartbreaking, interactive and funny, the performance immerses one in memoir as it's being written.
Shriver Hall Concert Series Presents Polish Pianist Piotr Anderszewski Photo
Shriver Hall Concert Series Presents Polish Pianist Piotr Anderszewski
In the continuation of its 2022-23 season, Baltimore's premier presenter of chamber music ensembles and solo recitalists, Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS), presents the Polish pianist Piotr Anderszewski on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 5:30pm at Shriver Hall.
First Lady Dawn Moore And Robyn Murphy To Co-Chair Baltimore Center Stages 2023 Gala Photo
First Lady Dawn Moore And Robyn Murphy To Co-Chair Baltimore Center Stage's 2023 Gala
Baltimore Center Stage has announced that Maryland's First Lady, Dawn Moore, will join JRM Consultancy's Robyn Murphy to co-chair the 2023 Baltimore Center Stage Gala, which takes place on June 3 starting at 7PM.

