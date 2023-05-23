ANDY DARLING: LIFE'S A DRAG Premiers At Cumberland Theatre

The Cumberland Theatre Season Too! will help kick off Cumberland Pride week with the premiere of Andy Darling: Life's a Drag - a fabulous celebration of music, cabaret, love, and yes honey...drag! Starring real-life husbands and showbiz extraordinaires, Andy Crosten and Mason Griffin! The show will be presented Saturday, May 27th at 8:00 pm.

In this compelling evening of stories and live singing, Andy Darling invites you into their world of pure imagination; taking us on a journey over the rainbow. Will we finally find the pot of gold?? The glittering duo parade through a mix of jazz, golden age standards, musical theater and pop. Together with the audience they search for the truest meanings of connection, compassion, and acknowledgement of the truth of our existence; with a lot of laughter along the way!

A Maryland native and veteran of the Cumberland Theatre stage, Crosten is a pioneer for queer art and activism in Western Maryland. After first performing at CT as a teenager leading the cast of Big River in the role of Huck Finn, he went on to graduate from Shenandoah Conservatory, and now resides in New York City. Crosten's eclectic career as an actor, drag artist, producer, and director, spans Off-Broadway, cabaret, regional theater and beyond. Currently, he is running the infamous Triad Theater in Manhattan where he also produces and performs in his hit monthly showcase, Bound For Broadway.

Griffin is a musical theater accompanist, coach, conductor, and music director. He resides in New York City where he has performed at 54 Below, The Duplex, The Laurie Beechman, The Green Room 42 and Triad Theatre, among others. Griffin teaches at The Institute for American Musical Theater (IAMT) and is the music minister at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church on Long Island. Griffin is delighted to return to the CT stage after music directing last season's production of the musical Company.

Tickets are $20 and are available at the door or on the theatre's website: Click Here.

The show continues the new series of programming at the Cumberland Theatre appropriately called "CT Season Too!". The series features pop-up supplemental programming that will play for limited engagements of one or two evenings and feature cabarets, one-man shows, readings, murder mysteries and more. The theatre is now taking ideas and submissions for these types of programs. Proposals can be emailed to kim@cumberlandtheatre.com.

Cumberland Theatre is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, Allegany Arts Council, Allegany County and the city of Cumberland.