AAPI Women's Voices Theatre Festival Announces Call for Submissions

The Asian Pasifika Arts Collective is teaming up with the Strand Theater Company to produce AAPI Women's Voices Theater Festival, featuring new and original short plays written by and about Asian American and Pacific Indigenous Women.

Through the Festival, the company hopes to bring awareness to the stories and experiences of AAPI women throughout the United States, as well as highlight the works of AAPI writers and artists.

Play Submissions are sought from female or non-binary identifying AAPI writers from around the country. A collective panel of readers from both of the host organizations will select five (5) winning plays to be produced for the stage and recorded for virtual accessibility. The Festival will take place in May of 2022, in celebration of APA Heritage Month.

Submission Requirements:

Plays can be as short as 10 minutes and no longer than one-act

Must have at least 2 female/non-binary AAPI characters

Plays can include up to 2 non-AAPI characters

Maximum 5 characters per play

Plot must include all of the following three ingredients: a misunderstanding, a memory, and a a family recipe.

All writers must identify as Asian American or Pacific Indigenous and female or non-binary, in order to participate.

Timeline:

Submission Process Open through December 31, 2021

Selected plays announcement - Late January 2022

Rehearsal Period - April 1-May 5,2022

Live Festival Performances at the Stand Theater - May 6-22, 2022

Virtual Performance Dates TBD

Completed play submissions should be forwarded to submissions@strand-theater.org with the following subject format: AAPI Women's Voices Festival SUBMISSION [Last Name]

The body of the email should contain the playwright's first and last name, address, and a primary phone number.

Please attach a character list containing the genders and ages of characters, if required by the script.

The play should be included as a PDF attachment, with the playwright's name and contact information removed from the actual script (blind submission)

The company is also seeking ACTORS AND DIRECTORS interested in taking part in the Festival performances. Please e-mail your interest to info@baltimoreapac.org with the following subject format:

AAPI Women's Voices ACTOR [Last Name]

AAPI Women's Voices DIRECTOR [Last Name]

All actors should attach their headshot and resume to the email.

All directors must identify as Asian American or Pacific Indigenous and female or non-binary to participate. Directors should also attach their resume to the email when applying.

Stipends will be provided to all Festival participants