A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Chesapeake Shakespeare Company

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company will present Charm City’s holiday show, A Christmas Carol. This season brings back a familiar face with Gregory Burgess reprising his role as Ebenezer Scrooge. After receiving rave reviews as Bynum in CSC’s acclaimed production of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Burgess returns the role, a performance that has captivated Baltimore audiences since the show’s inception.

Lesley Malin, CSC’s Producing Executive Director, reflects on the milestone, “Reaching ten years in Baltimore is a testament to our mission and our audience’s dedication to live theatre. We’ve grown alongside this community, becoming part of its cultural landscape, and there’s no better example of that connection than A Christmas Carol. This is our gift to Baltimore and we love celebrating the season with our beloved city.”

Séamus Miller, CSC’s Shakespeare Beyond Associate Artistic Director, directs a cast of both returning favorites and fresh faces, bringing his unique vision to Dickens’ classic. “To me, this is a ghost story,” says Miller. “In this historical moment, I believe it’s essential for us to collectively envision a world that embraces forgiveness and radical positive change.”

An annual cornerstone of Baltimore’s holiday season, A Christmas Carol incorporates familiar landmarks, faces, and touches that give Dickens’ classic story a unique local touch. Audiences will recognize nods to Baltimore’s neighborhoods and culture, creating a holiday tale that feels rooted in the city’s own history. (Scrooge’s counting house is located at the address of the Chesapeake Shakespeare theatre.) The production transforms the story of Scrooge’s redemption into one that resonates with Baltimoreans on a deeply personal level.