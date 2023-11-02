A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Chesapeake Shakespeare Company

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (CSC) continues its annual holiday tradition by presenting a Baltimore-inspired version of A Christmas Carol. Last year CSC debuted a brand-new adaptation of the holiday classic to their audience. After much fanfare, the company is bringing it back with brand-new original music, a refreshed set design, and a Yule-loving new director. A Christmas Carol runs December 1 - December 23, 2023. Press night is December 1.



While CSC has produced A Christmas Carol with a Baltimore twist for close to a decade, this new adaptation by Laura Rocklyn, highly faithful to Charles Dickens' original language and story, debuted only last year. Rocklyn infuses CSC Founding Artistic Director Ian Gallanar's original notion of a Victorian Baltimore setting with deep historical knowledge of the 19th century. CSC Company Member and audience favorite Gregory Burgess returns for his eighth year in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, bringing a wealth of insight and experience to a fresh and inventive script.



Long-time company member Erin Bone Steele directs a top-notch team of diverse actors and designers, capturing the allure of this timeless tale. “A Christmas Carol is a fantasy, inviting us to cross into supernatural possibilities in the great 19th-century tradition of holiday ghost stories,” says Steele. “There are two interlocking pieces that make A Christmas Carol such an effective tale. The first is Scrooge, who is our memorable companion as we witness his journey toward redemption. But just as essential is the element of community. Scrooge has been truly terrible to his fellow humans, and they have every right to feel frustration, bitterness, even anger - but in the final moment, when Scrooge sincerely makes amends and asks for forgiveness from his heart, they offer acceptance and welcome him to fully reintegrate into the community. This sense of community and fellowship - more than tokens, presents, and festive punch - is the real gift of Christmas.”



CSC is proud to platform local artists and talent in a production that highlights the charm of Baltimore. “We've always been a theatre that remains deeply committed to Baltimore and Maryland,” says Producing Executive Director Lesley Malin. “Erin's vision for the show reminds us that our city is a place that invites anyone–even Scrooge–to be part of its beauty and contribute to its success. We are so very happy once again to offer this story of redemption and Christmas as a gift to our community.”



A Christmas Carol opens Friday, December 1 with previews on November 29 and 30. The production will close on December 23.