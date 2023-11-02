A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Chesapeake Shakespeare Company

The production  runs December 1 - December 23, 2023.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (CSC) continues its annual holiday tradition by presenting a Baltimore-inspired version of A Christmas Carol. Last year CSC debuted a brand-new adaptation of the holiday classic to their audience. After much fanfare, the company is bringing it back with brand-new original music, a refreshed set design, and a Yule-loving new director. A Christmas Carol runs December 1 - December 23, 2023. Press night is December 1. 
 
While CSC has produced A Christmas Carol with a Baltimore twist for close to a decade, this new adaptation by Laura Rocklyn, highly faithful to Charles Dickens' original language and story, debuted only last year. Rocklyn infuses CSC Founding Artistic Director Ian Gallanar's original notion of a Victorian Baltimore setting with deep historical knowledge of the 19th century.  CSC Company Member and audience favorite Gregory Burgess returns for his eighth year in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, bringing a wealth of insight and experience to a fresh and inventive script. 
 
Long-time company member Erin Bone Steele directs a top-notch team of diverse actors and designers, capturing the allure of this timeless tale. “A Christmas Carol is a fantasy, inviting us to cross into supernatural possibilities in the great 19th-century tradition of holiday ghost stories,” says Steele. “There are two interlocking pieces that make A Christmas Carol such an effective tale. The first is Scrooge, who is our memorable companion as we witness his journey toward redemption. But just as essential is the element of community. Scrooge has been truly terrible to his fellow humans, and they have every right to feel frustration, bitterness, even anger - but in the final moment, when Scrooge sincerely makes amends and asks for forgiveness from his heart, they offer acceptance and welcome him to fully reintegrate into the community. This sense of community and fellowship - more than tokens, presents, and festive punch - is the real gift of Christmas.”  
 
CSC is proud to platform local artists and talent in a production that highlights the charm of Baltimore. “We've always been a theatre that remains deeply committed to Baltimore and Maryland,” says Producing Executive Director Lesley Malin. “Erin's vision for the show reminds us that our city is a place that invites anyone–even Scrooge–to be part of its beauty and contribute to its success. We are so very happy once again to offer this story of redemption and Christmas as a gift to our community.”  

 
A Christmas Carol opens Friday, December 1 with previews on November 29 and 30. The production will close on December 23.




RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
Tickets for 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA in Baltimore Go On Sale Tomorrow Photo
Tickets for 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA in Baltimore Go On Sale Tomorrow

Single tickets for the upcoming engagement of MAMMA MIA! in Baltimore will go on sale Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. EST.

2
I AND YOU By Lauren Gunderson to be Presented at Compass Rose Theater Photo
I AND YOU By Lauren Gunderson to be Presented at Compass Rose Theater

In this award-winning play, two classmates bond over a shared assignment on Walt Whitman's Leaves of Grass, revealing a deeper mystery that connects them.

3
Karen Knotts to Perform One-Woman Show at Cumberland Theatre Photo
Karen Knotts to Perform One-Woman Show at Cumberland Theatre

Get ready for a night of laughter and nostalgia as Karen Knotts takes the stage at Cumberland Theatre in her one-woman show, Tied Up in Knotts! Don't miss this opportunity to hear stories about her famous father, Don Knotts, and growing up in Tinseltown. Catch the show on Thursday, November 2nd at 8:00 pm.

4
Howard Kaye Joins The Cast of Olney Theatre Centers THE FIDDLER ON THE ROOF as Tevye Photo
Howard Kaye Joins The Cast of Olney Theatre Center's THE FIDDLER ON THE ROOF as Tevye

Broadway veteran, Howard Kaye has joined the cast of Olney Theatre Center's production of Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Peter Flynn. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer Video
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
SISTER ACT! in Baltimore SISTER ACT!
Toby's Dinner Theatre (8/25-11/05)
Outward Bound in Baltimore Outward Bound
Spotlighters Theatre (10/27-11/12)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Addams Family School Edition in Baltimore Addams Family School Edition
Children's Theatre of Southern Maryland (11/17-11/19)
Westminster Symphony Orchestra Concert in Baltimore Westminster Symphony Orchestra Concert
Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall (12/08-12/08)
And Still, We Dream in Baltimore And Still, We Dream
Baltimore Theatre Project (11/18-11/19)
Bach, Handel, and Beloved Carols! in Baltimore Bach, Handel, and Beloved Carols!
First Evangelical Lutheran Church (12/03-12/03)
A Christmas Carol in Baltimore A Christmas Carol
Weinberg Center for the Arts (12/15-12/17)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Baltimore The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/24)
My Father the Elf in Baltimore My Father the Elf
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (11/25-12/17)
The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon in Baltimore The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon
The Cumberland Theatre (12/07-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You