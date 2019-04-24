10x10x10 Announced At Fells Point Corner Theatre

Back for its SEVENTH installment, Fells Point Corner Theatre is delighted to bring you a fantastic lineup of hilarious and compelling 10-minute plays by local playwrights in our annual 10x10x10 Play Festival! In just two short hours, audiences will see 10 brand-new, fully-produced works presented by an ensemble of 10 of the area's finest actors. At the end of each performance, audiences vote on their favorites as the playwrights compete for cash prizes!

The following pieces were selected from over one hundred submissions:

There is No More of Me After This - Jen Diamond; Reason for Separation - Isaiah Harvey; Beer Bottle Bug - David J. Hills; Mira - Tatiana Nya Ford; The Home for Retired Canadian Girlfriends - John Bavoso; I Saw This In Paducah - Rich Espey; Things We Talk About at 4:00 in the Morning - Erica Smith; Knock Knock - Rich Pauli; Uh - Utkarsh Rajawat; Harmony, Fix My Life - Christen Cromwell

Directors: Christen Cromwell, Matthew Shea, Donna Ibale, Betse Lyons and Steve Goldklang.

Cast: Jennifer Danielle Alexander, Shamire Casselle, Grace O'Keefe, Christian O'Neill, Tom Piccin, Karen Shantz, Jennifer Skarzysnki, Jared Michael Swain, Rob Vary and Dana Woodson

Admission: $19 on Sundays, $24 on Fridays/Saturdays. Dates: Opens Friday, May 24, and runs through Sunday, June 16, 2019. Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

*There will also be a Pay-What-You-Can preview during final dress on Thursday, May 23. **Additional press photos will be available on our website: www.fpct.org





