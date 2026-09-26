Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Raimund Theater Wien
It’s Bring Your Kids to the Theatre Season! The Tale as Old as Time is back!
By: Martin Ganeider
It’s Bring Your Kids to the Theatre Season!
The tale as old as wine returns to Vienna, at the same spot where it first opened in 1995, the Raimundtheater. Matt West (Bobby in A CHORUS LINE THE MOVIE) is back to create some Disney Magic, this time as Director and Choreographer.
With the opening of Beauty and the Beast on Broadway, Disney not only successfully transferred an animated movie to the stage; it also changed the Musical theatre scene sustainably. Bringing beloved characters from the screen to life for an audience is an art form Disney redefined. The Musical, based on an old French novel about an unkind prince who transforms into an ugly beast and Belle, a powerful young woman, is by all means a timeless, heartwarming love story.
Same same but different!
With the all-new set and costume design and revised German lyrics, the show feels different yet familiar.
While the set design may be unobtrusive, the real magic happens elsewhere. Revitalized dance numbers, including Tap dancing and (Chorus) Kick Lines, in good old Broadway manner. To no surprise, Be Our Guest is stealing the show!
The Original Vienna cast was an A-list of some of the finest Musical actors of the time; with some of them in the audience, many fond memories were shared on Opening Night. Vienna's current cast has huge shoes to fill.
An enchanted Marlene Jubelius is taking audiences by storm as Belle. It takes more than the iconic yellow dress to become Belle, and Jubelius is everything, but perfect for the part.
Dominik Hees (The Beast) is a soft-voiced, far more silver-spoon childish than frightful beast, fighting against the curse and for Belle’s love. (We all know how this is going to end)
Next to him, Roy Goldman presents his comedic talent as flamboyantly Gaston, with far more Biceps than brain—a funnily small-minded villain with a huge voice, supported by Linus Al Baroffio as topsy-turvy sidekick Lefou.
A superb Supporting Cast!
Regular theatergoers can find dozens of familiar faces in the cast. Wietske van Tongeren (Madame Pottine) and Jana Stelley (Madame de L’amour). The elusively funny partners in crime are Simon Stockinger as Lumière and Mathias Schlung as von Unruh (Cogsworth). The principal roles are completed by Oliver Huether, Belles amiable father, and Birgit Arquin as Babette.
The company with Annabelle Adey, Sophia Aregger, James Aymon, Anastasia Bertinshaw,
Faye Bollheimer, Gabriele Bruschi, Jev Davis, Jordan Deadman, Matteo Francia,
Jule Marie Gilster, Julia Hübner, Teresa Jentsch, Fabian Kaiser, Alexander Kuchinka,
Stefan Mosonyi, Kees Nieboer, Kevin O’Dwyer, Kelly Panier, Liam Peel, Darcie Jo
Raukura Ridder, Riccarda Schönerstedt, Alex Snova und Rebecca Soumagné.
Faye Bollheimer, Gabriele Bruschi, Jev Davis, Jordan Deadman, Matteo Francia,
Jule Marie Gilster, Julia Hübner, Teresa Jentsch, Fabian Kaiser, Alexander Kuchinka,
Stefan Mosonyi, Kees Nieboer, Kevin O’Dwyer, Kelly Panier, Liam Peel, Darcie Jo
Raukura Ridder, Riccarda Schönerstedt, Alex Snova und Rebecca Soumagné.
Disney Magic is back, so bring your kids to the theatre and let them fall in love with it, with the tale as old as time, as well as with theatre at all.
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, directed and choreographed by Matt West, with Set design by Stanley A. Meyer, Costume Design by Ann Hould-Ward, and Lightning Design by Natasha Katz. Music by Alan Menken, with lyrics by Sir Tim Rice and Howard Ashman, German translation by Roman Hinze. Now playing at the Raimund Theater Wien.
For further information, visit www.musicalvienna.at
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