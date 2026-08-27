Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to Open in Vienna in September

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Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will begin performances at Vienna’s Raimund Theater on Sept. 25, 2026, as part of a new production from Vereinigte Bühnen Wien. The musical, based on the 1991 Disney animated film, will be performed in German with English surtitles and is recommended for audiences ages 6 and older.

The production is directed and choreographed by U.S. theater artist Matt West, with VBW musical director Christian Struppeck overseeing the production. The musical follows Belle, a young woman who becomes trapped in an enchanted castle and develops a relationship with the Beast, an enchanted prince who can only be restored to his human form through true love.

Marlene Jubelius will make her Vienna debut as Belle, opposite Dominik Hees as the Beast. The cast also features Roy Goldman as Gaston, Simon Stockinger as Lumière, Wietske van Tongeren as Madame Pottine, Mathias Schlung as Herr von Unruh, Linus Al Baroffio as Lefou, Oliver Huether as Maurice, Jana Stelley as Madame de L’Amour and Birgit Arquin as Babette.

The original Broadway production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST ran for more than 13 years and received nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. According to VBW, productions of the musical have been seen by more than 38 million people in more than 17 countries.

The Vienna production is scheduled to run from Sept. 25, 2026, through June 27, 2027. The September opening weekend includes performances Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled throughout the fall and winter.

Tickets for the Sept. 25 premiere are currently listed from €45, while tickets for the Sept. 26 and 27 performances start at €65. The official ticket site also lists a 20% senior discount for selected performances, a 35% junior discount for guests through their 16th birthday and selected 3+1 offers.

More on Raimundtheater Wien Recent Articles Feature: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Raimundtheater Wien

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