Previews: ELISABETH IN CONCERT at SCHÖNBRUNN PALACE

Performances begin on July 30.

Jul. 13, 2022  

ELISABETH, VBW's most successful show, is back for a three-night-only Concert at Vienna's stunning Schönbrunn Castle, starting performances on July 30. This year's Empress will be Maya Hakvoort, who has played ELISABETH in Vienna and worldwide. She boosted her career back in the days when she stepped into the role at the famous Theater an der Wien. To shorten the waiting, the VBW released a video with Hakvoort and the excellent VBW Musical Orchestra, conducted by the show's composer Silvester Levay singing the show's Hit Song "Ich gehör nur mir." It's been too long since we got the chance to enjoy the dramatic story in the breathtaking scenery, but now one of the most significant summer events is just around the corner, and we are more than interested to see this year's Concert Cast on stage.

Hakvoort is sharing the stage with Mark Seibert (The Death) , Abla Alaoui (Young Elisabeth), André Bauer (Empereor Franz-Joseph), Daniela Ziegler (Archduchess Sophie), David Jakobs (Luigi Lucheni), Katja Berg (Duchess Ludovika), Hans Neblung (Duke Max von Bayern) and Lukas Perman (Archduke Rudolf). Directed by Gil Mehmert with Musical Staging by Simon Eichenberg and Musical Direction by Michael Römer. Everything is set for a Musical Sensation, one of this year's events you should not miss. For further information, click here.



