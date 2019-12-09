BroadwayWorld Austria Awards Update: CATS - Ronacher Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Austria:

Best Actor in a Musical

Drew Sarich - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Raimund Theater 16%

Gernot Romic - EIN AMERIKANER IN PARIS - Musiktheater Linz 14%

Andrea Luca Cotti - CATS - Ronacher 11%

Best Actress in a Musical

Myrthes Monteiro - EIN AMERIKANER IN PARIS - Musiktheater Linz 18%

Katja Berg - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten 12%

Ana Milva Gomes - BODYGUARD Das Musical - Ronacher 11%

Best Choreography

Jerome Knols - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten 31%

Chrissie Cartwright - CATS - Ronacher 23%

Nick Winston - EIN AMERIKANER IN PARIS - Musiktheater Linz 17%

Best Director of a Musical

Alexander Balga - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten 27%

Henry Mason - DER HASE MIT DEN BERNSTEINAUGEN - Musiktheater Linz 15%

Nick Winston - EIN AMERIKANER IN PARIS - Musiktheater Linz 12%

Best Lighting Design

Michael Grundner - ELISABETH In Concert - Schloss Schönbrunn 32%

Michael Grundner - EIN AMERIKANER IN PARIS - Musiktheater Linz 26%

Michael Grundner - RAGTIME - Musiktheater Linz 20%

Best Musical

CATS - Ronacher 20%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten 18%

EIN AMERIKANER IN PARIS - Musiktheater Linz 15%

Best Musical Concert

ELISABETH In Concert - Schloss Schönbrunn 36%

CHESS - Musiktheater Linz 32%

GALAKONZERT 30 JAHRE AMSTETTNER MUSICALSOMMER - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten 17%

Best Newcomer

Christian Fröhlich - CHESS - Musiktheater Linz 26%

Simon Stockinger - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten 23%

Alexander Auler - CATS - Ronacher 19%

Best Off-Production

THE LAST 5 YEARS - Theatercouch Wien 38%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Viennas English Theatre 27%

NAMEN AN DER WAND - Theatercouch Wien 13%

Best Revival

CATS - Ronacher 29%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten 26%

SISTER ACT - Musiktheater Linz 15%

Best Set Design

Sam madwar - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten 22%

John Napier / Alan Walker - CATS - Ronacher 21%

Charles Quiggin - EIN AMERIKANER IN PARIS - Musiktheater Linz 14%

Best Summer Production

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten 51%

KUSS DER SPINNENFRAU - Stadttheater Baden 23%

CARMEN - Musicalsommer Winzendorf 12%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Nicolas Tenerani - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten 19%

Stephen Martin Allan - CATS - Ronacher 17%

Simon Stockinger - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten 10%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Katja Berg - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten 22%

Hannah Kenna Thomas - CATS - Ronacher 20%

Daniela Dett - EIN AMERIKANER IN PARIS - Musiktheater Linz 18%

