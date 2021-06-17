BWW Review: MISS SAIGON at Raimund Theater

©Matt Crocket

Ladies and Gentlemen, the house is now open!

Viennas Raimund Theatre is fully refurbished and even more beautiful than ever before. The house will open its doors in December with the Opening Night of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönbergs Blockbuster MISS SAIGON. Representatives of the press got a first glimpse of the cast and theatre. Christian Struppeck found a promising cast for the german speaking production. It's been 30 years since the opening of MISS SAIGON in the West End of London, a long and successful story. The Vienna production will be directed by Laurence Connor, who is responsible for the new productions in London New York, and Tokyo. There will be a helicopter, there will be love, drama, and of course the sound of a solo saxophone.

Vanessa Heinz (Kim) and Oedo Kuipers (Chris) are the first choice musical dream couple of this year's Musical season. Accompanied by the star-studded likes of Abla Alaoui (Ellen), Gino Emnes (John), Christian Rey Marbella (Engineer), Annemarie Lauretta (Gigi), and James Park (Thy).

Don't miss the reopening of the Raimund Theatre, don't miss one of the Musical theatre's most tragic love stories, and don't miss the huge VBW Orchestra playing this strong and touching score.

For further information visit: www.musicalvienna.at

Christian Struppeck and the Cast of MISS SAIGON-Vienna ©Stefanie J. Steindl

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/musicalvienna

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/musicalviennavbw