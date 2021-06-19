BWW Previews: Check Out Musical Highlights From Vindobona

VINDOBONA MUSICAL HIGHLIGHTS

There is music on every corner, people are back on the streets, happy faces everywhere. Our sleeping beauty is back alive. It's a time to celebrate because we faced something, we've only seen in Hollywood movies before and we all together, got through it, with all the necessary restrictions. The arts are back and we can spend the nights together at the theatre. On June 25th and 26th Anet­ta Szabo, Ant­je Koh­ler, Tan­ja Petra­sek, Ste­fan Blei­ber­schnig, and Mar­tin Pasching also known as CulinarICAL ALLSTARS are filling the stage of the VINDOBONA with Musical Meldodies. Songs from Elisabeth, Tanz der Vam­pi­re, Tar­zan, Wai­tress, Wicked, West Side Sto­ry, Miss Sai­gon, Aida, Alad­din, Gre­a­se, Lucky Stiff, Hamil­ton, and many others, a mix for an entertaining evening.

Maya Hakvoort invited Drew Sarich for Maya's Magic Moments on June 30th. They both promised some backstage secrets as well as great duets and wonderful show tunes. Let's celebrate together, see you all at the theatre.

