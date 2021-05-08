BWW Previews: CATS IS BACK at Ronacher Theatre

May It Be Now Forever!

Austria's government announced the reopening of theatres, museums, and other art venues in our country. Some good news after such a long and unpredictable time.

"It is important that art and culture as fundamental elements of our society can finally be experienced live again. Our safety concepts have been worked out and we cannot wait to welcome our audience back and offer them a magical theater experience", said Christian Struppeck (Artistic Director of the Raimund Theater and Ronacher).

We could not agree more with Mr. Struppeck. The theatre is more than just an entertainment venue, it's not only a quick escape from the daily business. A theatre is a place for dreams, where strangers sharing, tears, and laughter, it's a place where magic is gonna happen just in front of you. We are more than just over the (Jellicle) moon, the curtain will rise again. Thank you living room concerts, it has been nice but we are ready for the real deal. CATS is back, the theatre is back, WE are back. Let it be now forever!

CATS runs from May 26th until June 27th and will be back after the summer break, in September for the third season.

For further information visit: www.musicalvienna.at