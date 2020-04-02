Yarra Valley Writers Festival Goes Virtual in May 2020

The Yarra Valley Writers Festival will go virtual with a live stream this May.

Read the full statement below:

Covid-19 is causing havoc with all of our lives so it's probably no surprise that the YVWF will need to re-think its position. We so desperately didn't want to be another cancellation in your diary - so we haven't - but we are reimagining how we go about bringing wonderful authors and important conversations to you. With everyone's physical and mental health and wellbeing in mind let's welcome - A live-streamed Yarra Valley Writers Festival on Saturday 9 May - We are entering a time where we need conversations, connection and our thinkers and writers more than ever. Let's practice physical distancing - not social distancing!

Writers and presenters to be featured in the livestream include Tony Birch (The White Girl), Chris Flynn (Mammoth), Eliza Henry-Jones (How to Grow a Family Tree), Elizabeth McCarthy, Meg Mundell (The Trespassers), Ailsa Piper (The Attachment: Letters From A Most Unlikely Friendship), Hannie Rayson, Angela Savage (Mother of Pearl), Jock Serong (Preservation), Michael Veitch (Hell Ship, Turning Point), Donna Ward (She I Dare Not Name), David Williamson (Don's Party), Charlotte Wood (The Weekend) and more to be announced.

There will be a small charge to view the talks, which will enable the Festival to pay the authors, convenors and technicians - and not be another cancellation in their diaries too.

More details to come to hand as we develop the one day program. This first for the Yarra Valley, live streaming an entire day of creative activity, is being made possible by our partnership with Yarra Ranges Council.

Current ticket holders will be contacted by Yarra Ranges Council to refund their purchases. Online viewing tickets will go on sale in early April.





