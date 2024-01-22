Video: MOULIN ROUGE Loads In At Regent Theatre Melbourne

Watch in an all-new video as the Regent Theatre in Melbourne is transformed into the incredible world of Moulin Rouge! The production is set to wrap up the current season in Melbourne on February 4th, 2024.

Melbourne was the first international city to host the 10-time Tony Award-winning show after its dazzling Broadway debut. The Regent Theatre season coincided with the 20th anniversary year of Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film MOULIN ROUGE! Despite losing more than 15 weeks of the season due to Covid-19 lockdowns in Victoria, Moulin Rouge! The Musical continued to captivate Melbourne, welcoming scores of enthralled guests to every sold-out performance across the Regent Theatre season.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula welcomed the news commenting, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical returning for another season in Melbourne proves that our city is Australia's musical theatre capital. Major productions like Moulin Rouge! The Musical attract thousands of visitors to Melbourne and they provide a big boost to our economy."

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award® winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award® winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.



