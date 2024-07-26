Lime Cordiale Releases 'Enough of the Sweet Talk' LP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lime Cordiale has dropped his much-anticipated third album Enough Of The Sweet Talk. A headrush of enchanting indie pop and transportive emotional journey, Enough of the Sweet Talk is a tour de force that showcases how much Lime Cordiale both continues to remain tied to their roots and evolve exponentially.

“At first we envisioned our next album like a French menu—complete with entrees, mains, and desserts, every song referencing food or drink,” Louis laughs. Some of those references made it into the final blend, but the emotional resonance ran far deeper than the culinary. “The final result details the course of a relationship rather than a meal,” he adds.

"The album came together in different weird parts of the world, even down to Louis cutting the collage in the back of the tour bus, so we wanted to honour that impact," Oli says. But when it came time to put the tracks to record, they opted for the family homestead to maintain that intimacy and warmth, converting the living room to a makeshift studio.

The album features already released singles “Cold Treatment,” “The Big Reveal; Ou L'Hypocrite,” “Pedestal,” “Imposter Syndrome,” “Colin,” “Country Club,” and “Facts Of Life” along with six additional tracks and follows 2022’s mini-album Cordi Elba, a collaboration with actor/musician/DJ and record label boss Idris Elba, and 2020’s 14 Steps To A Better You LP and 2017’s Permanent Vacation LP.

To celebrate the album release, Lime Cordiale is doing some Australian in-stores over the next week and a half in Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane before heading to the EU and UK in August and September that will be followed by an October Arena headline tour in Australia with Ball Park Music that has the band playing their biggest rooms to date.

The global demand for Lime Cordiale - the 2x ARIA Award-winning Australian act - continues to grow as they solidified themselves in Australia as one of the most in demand acts. In 2023, they won the hotly contested Rolling Stone “Readers’ Choice Award,” landed four triple j Hottest 100 charting singles, and launched their own carbon neutral beer Largo. They are currently working with Mushroom Studios on a feature length film about their search for climate solutions on the road, to be called Lime Cordiale: On The Road To A Better Tour.

Lime Cordiale has amassed over 500 million streams on Spotify, 40 million Apple Music streams, with YouTube views exceeding 30 million. Their infectious performances and genuine, generous interactions with their fans have made them one of Australia’s most in demand acts, playing to wildly enthusiastic crowds across Australia and overseas.

Enough of the Sweet Talk UK/EU Tour

AUG 18, 2024 @ Dockville in Hamburg, Germany

AUG 19, 2024 @ Backstage Halle in Munich, Germany

AUG 20, 2024 @ Schlachthof in Wiesbaden, HE

AUG 23, 2024 @ Tunes In The Park in Saltash, UK

AUG 24, 2024 @ Blackpool Tower in Blackpool, UK

AUG 26, 2024 @ La Belle in Edinburgh, UK

AUG 27, 2024 @ The Limelight 2 in Belfast, UK

AUG 28, 2024 @ The Academy in Dublin, Ireland

AUG 30, 2024 @ Rescue Rooms in Nottingham, UK

AUG 31, 2024 @ The Waterfront in Norwich, England

SEP 2, 2024 @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire in London, UK

SEP 4, 2024 @ TivoliVredenburg in Utrecht, NL

SEP 5, 2024 @ Gloria Theater in Cologne, Germany

SEP 6, 2024 @ Vega in Copenhagen, Denmark

SEP 7, 2024 @ Vulkan Arena in Oslo

SEP 8, 2024 @ Slaktkyrkan in Stockholm, Sweden

SEP 10, 2024 @ Columbia Theater in Berlin, Germany

SEP 11, 2024 @ Fuchs 2 in Prague, Czechia

SEP 12, 2024 @ WUK Werkstätten- & Kulturhaus in Wien

SEP 14, 2024 @ KIFF in Aarau, Aargau

SEP 16, 2024 @ Wolf in Barcelona, Spain

SEP 17, 2024 @ El Sol in Madrid, Spain

SEP 19, 2024 @ La Maroquinerie in Paris, France

SEP 20, 2024 @ Le Botanique Bruxelles (Le Botanique) in Brussels, Belgium

SEP 21, 2024 @ Ballroom, Dreamland Margate in Margate, UK

Enough of the Sweet Talk Australian Album Tour with Ball Park Music

Thursday 3 October - HBF Stadium, Perth, WA

Saturday 5 October - Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday 8 October - John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday 11 October - Sunday - ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 13 October - Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

