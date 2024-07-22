Travis Scott Brings 'Circus Maximum' World Tour to Latin America, Australia, & New Zealand This Fall

Scott is currently playing off the 2024 Europe/UK leg of the tour.
Internationally acclaimed superstar Travis Scott will be bringing his CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR to Latin America, Australia and New Zealand this fall with stadium shows in Buenos Aires, Rio De Janeiro, Mexico City, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and more. Additionally, he will be returning to North America for a special one-night-only stadium show in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.
Scott is currently playing off the 2024 Europe/UK leg of his wildly successful and record breaking CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR which included 44 sold out stops across North America in 2023 and early 2024, and was the highest grossing rap tour. The tour has since gone on to gross nearly $27 million with more than 270,000 attendees across the first 11 dates of the Europe/UK leg. Travis is also the first American Hip Hop artist to sell 200,000 tickets in a year across 3 shows in Italy.
TICKETS - LATAM: Tickets for the Latin America dates will be available starting with presales beginning Wednesday, July 24. General onsales begin Thursday, July 25 at travisscott.com. Presale and onsale dates and times vary by market, check local listings for more information.
TICKETS - AU/NZ: Tickets for the Australia and New Zealand dates will be available starting with presales beginning Monday, July 29. General onsales begin Friday, August 2 at travisscott.com. Presale and onsale dates and times vary by market, check local listings for more information.
TICKETS - METLIFE: Tickets for the MetLife show will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, July 24 at 10am ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, July 26 at 10am ET at travisscott.com.
VIP: Fans attending the MetLife show can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show lounge, merchandise item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
June 28 - Arnhem, Netherlands – GelreDome
June 30 - Arnhem, Netherlands - GelreDome
July 2 - Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena
July 5 - Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
July 6 - Nice, France - Allianz Riviera
July 9 - Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
July 11 - London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
July 13 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
July 16 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
July 18 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
July 20 - Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieSTADION
July 23 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo SNAI La Maura
July 26 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park
July 27 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park
July 30 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
July 31 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
August 2 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena
August 3 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena
August 4 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena
Sept 7 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario La Florida *
Sept 9 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena *
Sept 11 - São Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque Stadium
Sept 13 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Rock N Rio
Sept 15 - Bogota, Colombia - Coliseo Medplus
Sept 18 - San Juan, Puerto Rico - Coliseo de Puerto Rico
Sept 21 - Mexico City, México - Esplanade Estadio Azteca *
Oct 9 - East Rutherford, New Jersey - MetLife Stadium
Oct 17 - Sydney, Australia - Allianz Stadium
Oct 22 - Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium
Oct 26 - Brisbane, Australia - Suncorp Stadium
Oct 31 - Auckland, New Zealand - Eden Park
*Non-Live Nation Date
Videos