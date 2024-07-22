Travis Scott Brings 'Circus Maximum' World Tour to Latin America, Australia, & New Zealand This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internationally acclaimed superstar Travis Scott will be bringing his CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR to Latin America, Australia and New Zealand this fall with stadium shows in Buenos Aires, Rio De Janeiro, Mexico City, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and more. Additionally, he will be returning to North America for a special one-night-only stadium show in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

Scott is currently playing off the 2024 Europe/UK leg of his wildly successful and record breaking CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR which included 44 sold out stops across North America in 2023 and early 2024, and was the highest grossing rap tour. The tour has since gone on to gross nearly $27 million with more than 270,000 attendees across the first 11 dates of the Europe/UK leg. Travis is also the first American Hip Hop artist to sell 200,000 tickets in a year across 3 shows in Italy.

TICKETS - LATAM: Tickets for the Latin America dates will be available starting with presales beginning Wednesday, July 24. General onsales begin Thursday, July 25 at travisscott.com. Presale and onsale dates and times vary by market, check local listings for more information.

TICKETS - AU/NZ: Tickets for the Australia and New Zealand dates will be available starting with presales beginning Monday, July 29. General onsales begin Friday, August 2 at travisscott.com. Presale and onsale dates and times vary by market, check local listings for more information.

TICKETS - METLIFE: Tickets for the MetLife show will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, July 24 at 10am ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, July 26 at 10am ET at travisscott.com.

VIP: Fans attending the MetLife show can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show lounge, merchandise item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR EUROPE/UK DATES - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

June 28 - Arnhem, Netherlands – GelreDome

June 30 - Arnhem, Netherlands - GelreDome

July 2 - Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena

July 5 - Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

July 6 - Nice, France - Allianz Riviera

July 9 - Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

July 11 - London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 13 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

July 16 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

July 18 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

July 20 - Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieSTADION

July 23 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

July 26 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park

July 27 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park

July 30 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

July 31 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

August 2 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena

August 3 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena

August 4 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena

CIRCUS MAXIMUS FALL TOUR DATES - JUST ADDED:

Sept 7 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario La Florida *

Sept 9 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena *

Sept 11 - São Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque Stadium

Sept 13 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Rock N Rio

Sept 15 - Bogota, Colombia - Coliseo Medplus

Sept 18 - San Juan, Puerto Rico - Coliseo de Puerto Rico

Sept 21 - Mexico City, México - Esplanade Estadio Azteca *

Oct 9 - East Rutherford, New Jersey - MetLife Stadium

Oct 17 - Sydney, Australia - Allianz Stadium

Oct 22 - Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

Oct 26 - Brisbane, Australia - Suncorp Stadium

Oct 31 - Auckland, New Zealand - Eden Park

*Non-Live Nation Date

