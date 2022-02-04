The Australian Theatre Company Will Bring A MIDSUMMER MECHANICAL'S DREAM to Melbourne

After a sell-out season of A Midsummer Night's Dream in 2021, The Australian Shakespeare Company is bringing back Melbourne's favourite comical characters in PETER QUINCE PRESENTS: The Athenian Players in "A MIDSUMMER MECHANICAL'S DREAM."

Playing from 25 February to 12 March 2022 at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens, the romp will leave audiences in stitches as Shakespeare's artisans of laughter workshop some of the Bard's most famous and funny material in the hope of being selected to perform at the Duke's upcoming wedding.

Starring Kevin Hopkins as Peter Quince the Carpenter, Madeleine Somers as Snug the Joiner, Andrew Bongiorno as Nick Bottom the Weaver, Anthony Rive as Francis Flute the Bellows Mender, Scott Jackson as Tom Snout the Tinker and Hugh Sexton as Robin Starveling the Tailor, audiences will be treated to a creative and endearing comedy as the thespian tradesmen present their hilarious interpretation of Shakespearian characters during a rollercoaster ride through ten of Shakespeare's best plays.

"For those who loved our 2021 production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, this show is not to be missed. A Midsummer Mechanical's Dream is a play that Shakespeare would have wished he thought of himself, where his comic characters play his serious, famous and classic characters. It's so much fun to see the reflection of thespian tradie in all of us," commented Glenn Elston OAM, Artistic Director and founder at The Australian Shakespeare Company.

PETER QUINCE PRESENTS: A MIDSUMMER MECHANICAL'S DREAM is the final production in the company's 2021/22 'Shakespeare Under the Stars' program. Before the sun sets on summer, Melburnians and visitors alike are encouraged to pop the cork, sit back and enjoy open air theatre at its best.

Theatregoers can make the most of the night out in one of the world's most beautiful Botanic Gardens by arriving early, packing a picnic or making the most of on-site catering and enjoying the company of loved ones before settling in for some of the finest live entertainment Melbourne has to offer.

Performances run 25 February to 12 March 2022, Tuesday - Saturday: 7:30pm, gates open from 5.30pm

BOOKINGS: https://www.shakespeareaustralia.com.au | (03) 8676 7511 | Via Ticketmaster