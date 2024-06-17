THE LONG GAME Will Premiere at The Explosives Factory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Premiering at the Explosives Factory this Winter, The Long Game, in association with Theatre Works presents a brand-new work from Sally Faraday and Petra Glieson. The Long Game, follows the story of one of Australia’s key political families and an assault allegation that turns their lives around. Working for the first time together, Sally Faraday and Petra Glieson drew inspiration from the Australian political landscape including the high-profile Britney Higgin’s case, Grace Tame and Julia Gillard’s time in power. The work aims to examine the public commentary around sexual assault victims and the continuing challenges for women in public life.

In The Long Game the duo deep dive into what a ‘Feminist Sisterhood’ means in the ‘dog-eat-dog’ world of Australian politics. The Long Game tells the fictional story of sisters Esme and Mirana Lyone who grew up among Australian political royalty. Their father Rich Lyone, is both an aide and confidante to political institution ‘Uncle’ Byron Hammond whose sexual exploits are as notorious as his controversial sound bites. But when he sexually assaults 17-year-old Esme, she confesses only to her sister, knowing it could destroy his career. Years later, Miranda, a rising star in politics, suddenly announces her own historical story of sexual assault involving Byron at Parliament house, remarkably similar to Esme’s experience. Could Miranda have deliberately appropriated her sister’s story to give her career a boost in the climate of #metoo, or has the trauma of her own assault caused her to conflate her experience with Esme’s?

“Just as productions of Suzy Miller’s ‘Prima Facie’ have been the catalyst for changes to the legal framework in which govern the prosecution of rape cases, it is our view that theatre-making and storytelling can make real change in the world,” said Sally Faraday, writer. “While some progress has been made, it’s clear from the experiences of those such as Brittany Higgins, Grace Tame and in public statements from law enforcement regarding horrific instances of violence against women, that outdated perceptions of women’s ‘complicity’ in their own assault persists in society.”

Through the lives of two generations of women, the play takes an unapologetic look at the culture of misogyny in Australia’s political system. Faraday and Glieson shine a light on the public conversation and media commentary which perpetuates ‘rape myths’ and perceptions of ‘appropriate’ victim behaviour. The story also looks at ‘feminist solidarity’ amongst women forging their careers in the corridors of power.

Glieson has leading guest roles in acclaimed dramas including City Homicide, State Coroner and The Dr Blake Mysteries. Faraday, won Best Drama in the New York and La Shorts Festivals for her short film Red Lopez (2018) and received a rehearsal reading at the Melbourne Digital Fringe for her play Dog Park (2021). Both women are passionate about raising the voices of women’s stories and bringing to the stage an unapologetically raw insight into the role that feminism plays in such competitive environments. The pair ask how do today’s whistle-blowers face down the often-vitriolic judgement from a previous generation for whom ‘feminism’ was a dirty word?

The Long Game is written by Sally Faraday, co-directed by Krystalla Pearce (Prayer Machine, She is Vigilante) and Alkisti Pitsaki (P(r)ray and Ariadne) and stars Petra Glieson (City Homicide, The Doctor Blake Mysteries) Gloria Ajenstat (Blue Heelers, Wentworth) and Charmaine Gorman (The Flying Doctors, You and Your Stupid Mate). The Long Game aims to be part of a vital conversation around the sometimes insurmountable obstacles faced by those who make allegations of rape, particularly against public figures or those in positions of power.

A Q & A panel event as part of the Theatre Works season will feature VIP experts, guest speakers and advocates and will provide an all-important forum for discussion and debate. The play will open on 28 June and run through to 13 July at The Explosives Factory. Tickets on sale now.

