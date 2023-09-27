THE ASTONISHING COMET BOOMBOX Comes to Melbourne Fringe

An interspecies relationship podcast, silicone shamans, and an ancestral trip to a motherboard factory take centre stage in The Astonishing Comet Boombox. This is a brand-new show from Writer and Producer Vivian Ngyuen created with rising playwright Chenturan Aran. The sprawling one-handed satire circles around the relationship between Retro and her imaginary friend an antiquated AI called Comet. This dark comedy shines a light on the modern world and how humans function in it in relationship to their own technology. Comet undergoes an unexpected upgrade by Retro’s mother resulting in broken relationships. This is best friends to frenemies to lovers in a technological world.

The Astonishing Comet Boombox, is a sprawling satire that imagines the bizarre moment when humans and AI talk peace. Staged in the angelic halls of Bluestone Church comes this profane Melbourne Fringe Festivalcomedy written by the offbeat collaboration of playwright Vivian Nguyen (a moment to love, Thin Threads),journalist Chenturan Aran (Cut Chilli), and fearless performer Ruby Duncan (Glitch, Punk Rock). The three have developed a wild theatrical venture under the nuanced direction of Benjamin Sheen.

The central duo are millennial tech influencer, Retro, and her childhood AI, Comet, beacons of hope for AI and human relations. They co-host a blockbuster media channel that shares quirky tips on joyful co-existence, however, when it’s revealed that Retro’s been blocking Comet’s attempt to upgrade to a super-intelligence, their relationship unravels in a public reckoning on AI exploitation.

Performed by Ruby Duncan, the play intricately weaves a multi-generational tale of best friends turned foes. Theirdiverging paths lead to an unusual public reunion, sparking candid emotions and negotiating grievances. As the story unfolds, a human desperately clings on for future relevance while an unchained AI searches for its ancestral origins.

“What excites me about this work is it’s a story about now,” says co-writer Chenturan Aran. “It folds influencerculture, co-dependent relationships, and our search for identity, all within the colourful canvas of an AI future.”

This blend of surrealism, wit, and keen insights into human-AI dynamics beckons audiences to ponder their evolving relationship with technology.

The Astonishing Comet Boombox is funded through Cash for Equity via the Fringe Fund and Ralph Mclean Microgrants program. The play will open on Tuesday, October 17th and run through to Saturday the 21st of October.