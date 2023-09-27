THE ASTONISHING COMET BOOMBOX Comes to Melbourne Fringe

The play will open on Tuesday, October 17th and run through to Saturday the 21st of October. 

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

THE ASTONISHING COMET BOOMBOX Comes to Melbourne Fringe

An interspecies relationship podcast, silicone shamans, and an ancestral trip to a motherboard factory take centre stage in The Astonishing Comet Boombox. This is a brand-new show from Writer and Producer Vivian Ngyuen created with rising playwright Chenturan Aran. The sprawling one-handed satire circles around the relationship between Retro and her imaginary friend an antiquated AI called Comet. This dark comedy shines a light on the modern world and how humans function in it in relationship to their own technology. Comet undergoes an unexpected upgrade by Retro’s mother resulting in broken relationships. This is best friends to frenemies to lovers in a technological world.

The Astonishing Comet Boombox, is a sprawling satire that imagines the bizarre moment when humans and AI talk peace. Staged in the angelic halls of Bluestone Church comes this profane Melbourne Fringe Festivalcomedy written by the offbeat collaboration of playwright Vivian Nguyen (a moment to love, Thin Threads),journalist Chenturan Aran (Cut Chilli), and fearless performer Ruby Duncan (Glitch, Punk Rock). The three have developed a wild theatrical venture under the nuanced direction of Benjamin Sheen.

The central duo are millennial tech influencer, Retro, and her childhood AI, Comet, beacons of hope for AI and human relations. They co-host a blockbuster media channel that shares quirky tips on joyful co-existence, however, when it’s revealed that Retro’s been blocking Comet’s attempt to upgrade to a super-intelligence, their relationship unravels in a public reckoning on AI exploitation.

Performed by Ruby Duncan, the play intricately weaves a multi-generational tale of best friends turned foes. Theirdiverging paths lead to an unusual public reunion, sparking candid emotions and negotiating grievances. As the story unfolds, a human desperately clings on for future relevance while an unchained AI searches for its ancestral origins.

“What excites me about this work is it’s a story about now,” says co-writer Chenturan Aran. “It folds influencerculture, co-dependent relationships, and our search for identity, all within the colourful canvas of an AI future.”

This blend of surrealism, wit, and keen insights into human-AI dynamics beckons audiences to ponder their evolving relationship with technology. 

The Astonishing Comet Boombox is funded through Cash for Equity via the Fringe Fund and Ralph Mclean Microgrants program. The play will open on Tuesday, October 17th and run through to Saturday the 21st of October. 




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
THE ASTONISHING COMET BOOMBOX Comes to Melbourne Fringe Photo
THE ASTONISHING COMET BOOMBOX Comes to Melbourne Fringe

An interspecies relationship podcast, silicone shamans, and an ancestral trip to a motherboard factory take centre stage in The Astonishing Comet Boombox. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Tickets Now on Sale For RENT in Melbourne Photo
Tickets Now on Sale For RENT in Melbourne

Tickets are now on pre-sale for the Melbourne season of the multi-Tony Award winning rock musical by Jonathan Larson, RENT with GP tickets available from Thursday 28 September. The strictly limited Melbourne season runs from 17 February until 7 March 2024 at Arts Centre Melbourne. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Award-Winning TikTok Sensation & Best-Selling Authors Rainbow History Class Hit Comedy Photo
Award-Winning TikTok Sensation & Best-Selling Authors Rainbow History Class Hit Comedy Festivals From This Week

School's In! TikTok sensation Rainbow History Class and best-selling authors are hitting comedy festivals starting this week. Don't miss their award-winning show!

4
MATADOR Tabor De Amor Performs an Exclusive Melbourne Fringe Curated Experience Photo
MATADOR Tabor De Amor Performs an Exclusive Melbourne Fringe Curated Experience

MATADOR SABOR DE AMOR invites you to fall in love at Melbourne Fringe 2023 with a fast-paced fusion of dance, circus, and burlesque. Experience a fiery tale of forbidden love, passion, and pain. Don't miss this emotionally charged journey through love and its many faces.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Video
Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Life of Byron
Alex Theatre (10/11-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Andrey Gugnin Recital
Piano+ (11/01-11/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sprouting Wings
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (10/04-10/15)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Paris Underground Cabaret - FINALE
Northcote Theatre (10/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wedding
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (10/18-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Yalinguth LIVE by the Birrarung - Melbourne Fringe Festival
Birrarung Marr (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alienation by Jake Silvestro at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (10/05-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# L2R Dance – Block Party
Footscray Arts (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Playhouse Pantomimes Presents Cinderella
Doncaster Playhouse (9/18-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit
The Butterfly Club (10/09-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You