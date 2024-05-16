THE BOY FRO OZ Comes to National Theatre Melbourne in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical will present The Boy From Oz, playing for a limited season at National Theatre Melbourne from 6-21 July.

Starring in the musical is acclaimed Peter Allen tribute artist Matthew Hadcraft, who has been performing his own Peter Allen show across Australia since 2015.

“There is no one quite like Peter Allen. His infectious energy, love for his audiences, free-wheeling enthusiasm and sense of fun is still so captivating decades after his death. He’s a true Australian icon, and I feel very lucky that I get to play him and perform his legendary songs,” says Matthew.



Ahead of Pride Month in June, Matthew talks about Peter’s coming out journey through his songs.



“Peter came out as a bisexual, and although it’s not explicit (he always talks about you/me/us and never used gendered pronouns), you can hear his coming out journey through some of the lyrics in his songs. When you listen to I Honestly Love You, I believe the lyrics speak to his love for a straight man. While in Not The Boy Next Door, Peter says “we made plans but we won’t work out if I don’t fit in” when talking about coming back to a childhood sweetheart in regional Australia from New York,” says Matthew, who identifies as gay.



A musical true story about one of Australia’s most beloved entertainers, The Boy From Oz has a true ‘Peter Allen in concert’ feel to it. The biographical musical follows his fascinating global career and life with Judy Garland and Liza Minelli in bars, nightclubs and concerts across the world.



“Following the huge success of our mostly sold-out production of The Sound of Music, we are really happy to be bringing The Boy From Oz to Melbourne in July. It’s been wonderful to see a real community emerge around Theatrical musicals, with so many audience members coming back again and again,” says Executive Producer and Theatrical Founder Andrew Gyopar.



“I am grateful that we are able to continue staging such well-loved musicals in a historic theatre for an affordable price, with tickets ranging from just $58-$79.”



From Australia to Asia, to winning an Oscar and selling out performances at Radio City Music Hall in New York, The Boy From Oz showcases Peter Allen’s one-of-a-kind gift as a musical storyteller with hits like I Still Call Australia Home, I Go To Rio, I Honestly Love You and Tenterfield Saddler, about his childhood home town.



Featuring a total of 46 songs, The Boy from Oz leaps, as does Peter himself, from past to present and back to past all within the familiar context of one of his energy packed concerts.



With a cast of 29 including many talented dancers and ensemble members, the production is the second of three crowd-pleasing musicals staged at the historic 783 seat National Theatre as part of Theatrical’s 2024 season, with A Chorus Line set to grace the St Kilda stage from 7 September.



Tickets are selling fast via theatrical.com.au.

