Silver String Productions Presents CARESS/ACHE Next Month

Performances run Tuesday 22nd to Saturday 26th November 2022.

Oct. 11, 2022  
Silver String Productions will present the Victorian premiere of Caress/Ache by Suzie Miller (Sunset Strip/Prima Facie) at the MC Showrooms 22nd to 26th November. Painfully relevant in 2022, Caress/Ache explores the potency of touch and how it defines our humanity.

A brilliant surgeon can no longer bear to touch the living. Two voices connect fleetingly over the phone. A desperate mother begs to embrace her son one last time. A young woman seeks understanding.

Disparate lives interweave, intersect, collide and connect in the most unexpected of ways in Caress/Ache. This is our world - where some long for the electrical charge of human contact, others flee it, and lives turn on the smallest moments of intimacy.

With Caress/Ache, Suzie Miller proves herself a most fearless playwright, revealing humanity in all its messy complexity

'Caress/Ache' is directed by Kate Shearman and features actors Sorab Kaikobad, Fiona Crombie, Laura Knaggs, Taylor Fong and Delaram Ahmadi.

In Suzie Miller's own words: "CARESS/ACHE ... will always be a piece that I am immensely connected to. [It] took me on a journey about what touch is in its many forms - an innate sensory element and expression of love and desire, its intense power for cruelty and abuse, and how interweaved such things can be. So too was I exploring the notion of being 'touched' by moments, poetry and art. The stories in this play are an attempt to follow these threads."

This play uses fake blood and fake organs on stage. It contains depictions of aggressive behaviour, mental illness and references to death. If you would like more details on the content included in this play contact our production team.

