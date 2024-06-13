SILVERS CIRCUS Begins Performances At Burnley Oval This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Silvers Circus Spectacular is back, bigger and better than ever! The much-loved Australian entertainment institution is a fixture in the Aussie family's calendar of events. This June Silvers Entertainment will set up the circus at Burnley Oval, Richmond where punters will be invited to enter a world of entertainment. Presented by Bridge Road Traders families will have opportunities to prepare for the perfect Winter staycation with hotels, restaurants and traders partnering for the ultimate urban experience. Punters can book in for package deals at participating traders and hotels along the famous road as part of their trip to the circus.

“We are excited to partner with Silvers Entertainment for the Circus Spectacular,” said Jeremy Hope, Marketing Manager, Bridge Road Traders. “Bridge Road is a Melbourne institution and we figured it made sense to partner with the iconic Silvers to deliver a full circle entertainment experience for audiences.”

Silvers Circus has been a household name since the early 70's and each year brings the best acts to the big top over 2 hours (with 15-minute intermission). Walison Muh (pictured), known for Australia's Got Talent is an exciting new addition and comedic host for the night. Silvers will present all the acts it has become famous for including The Wheel of Steel in which Dominik Gasser and Mewin Garcia hurl themselves around the spinning wheel in what makes for a thrilling gravity-defying experience. Kids will love the Wonder Dogs as they present tricks to delight. Audiences will be on the edge of their seats as the Phoenix Riders deliver an act that requires literal nerves of steel as they ride around the big metallic ball coined the Globe of Destiny. Gypsy Gomez will get the tent pumping as she plays tunes on her Hi-Tech deck whilst spinning up a whirlwind of hoops!

The newly created Sideshow Alley will bring a more adult experience for those looking for a party night out. Punters can grab a drink at the bar and try their hand at the Claw, the skill test machine and Hammer (to see how strong they are). Performers hail from all over the globe (harking back to Silver's European origins) in this truly international entertainment experience.

“We are always looking to bring the most unique and exciting acts and are proud to add two new acts to the ring including ethereal Amanda and her beautiful aerial hoop performance.” Said Dominik Gasser, Co-Owner “We can't wait to see punters under the big top this Winter for all their favourite acts and exciting new ones too”.

Dominik Gasser and Rosita Gasser after taking over the circus from their parents are keeping this sixth generation, Australian institution alive. Taking the circus to the community they will hold a fundraiser for Epworth Hospital on the 3rd of July with other special events with Richmond Football Club.

“We are so excited to be bringing Silvers to Richmond this Winter and can't wait to see the local community under the big top.” Said Rosita, Co-Owner. “Continuing the family tradition alive is something Dominik and I are really passionate about as is supporting the local community at a grassroots level.”

The circus will set up the big top at Burnley Oval from 28 June and run shows through to 21 July. Tickets are available to purchase now from SilversCircus.com.au and start from $25 for children running through to $60 for a ringside adult ticket. For more information visit www.silverscircus.com.au.

