SENSITIVE GUYS Comes to Kings Cross Hotel

Cross Pollinate Productions will present the Australian premiere of MJ Kaufman's Sensitive Guys, a ruthless social satire about political correctness, gender politics and rape culture. Showing from the 30th of April to the 11th of May, Sensitive Guys will be the the fifth instalment of JackRabbit Theatre's takeover of KXT, and one that will exhilarate and challenge its audience.

In the safe space of a small liberal arts college, the student-led Men's Peer Education Group works on unlearning their male privilege and unpacking questions like What's like the trick? To being a good guy? . In the same meeting room, The Women's Survivor Support Group, works on their plan to totally eradicate all sexual violence within five years. But when an incident occurs between one of the members from each group, it threatens to unravel their fundamental purpose and shake the university to its foundation.

Cross Pollinate Productions are ecstatic to be bringing Kaufman's (playwright and staff writer for Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) biting social satire to KXT, staying true to the requirement of the script; that all characters, male and female college students, are played by female-identifying and gender nonconforming people.

Sensitive Guys will be the latest of shows included in JackRabbit Theatre's Hi- Jacked Rabbit as part of their three-month takeover of KXT, continuing their commitment to getting new, fast and loud works in front of audiences across the country.



Director Blazey Best

Assistant Director Emma Jane Caldwell

Producers Michael Wood, Samm Ward and Shell Mckenzie

Costume Designer: Siobhan O'Hanlon

Lighting Designer: Sophie Pekbilimli

Sound Designer: Clare Hennessy

Stage Manager: Christopher Starnawski



Cast: Natasha Cheng, Nancy Denis, Alex Malone, Shell McKenzie and Samm Ward

7:30pm, 30th April - 11th May (no show on Monday 6th May)

Level 2, Kings Cross Hotel

Produced by Cross Pollinate Productions in association with JackRabbit Theatre





