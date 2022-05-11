Rawcus to Present Connection-Based HERE WE ARE AMONGST YOU

Here We Are Amongst You is the newest spellbinding work created by Rawcus. Embracing connection, belonging and being together, Here We Are Amongst You is choreographed by the 14 people with diverse bodies, minds and imaginations who make up the acclaimed Rawcus ensemble. As the ensemble created this work over three years, they constantly questioned: what does the world need right now? Here We Are Amongst You is a raw and exuberant gathering performed in the round.

Rawcus Artistic Director, Kate Sulan says the ensemble have devised a work of generosity and care, "No two people will share the same experience, but everyone will be part of the warmth and connection that underscores this work." Here We Are Amongst You will be Sulan's swansong with Rawcus after founding the company 22 years ago.

"It's been a privilege and joy to collaborate with the Rawcus ensemble over so many years. This work really captures the delight we find in creating work together." "This is a warm, joyous and intoxicating new work that speaks about significant encounters. It's like a meditation on intimacy and togetherness after the untethering and isolating experiences throughout the pandemic," said Sulan.

Here We Are Amongst You will illuminate aspects that surround reverence, kindness, generosity, grace and care. It is about connection, acceptance and welcoming all our differences with grace.

Here We Are Amongst You by Rawcus

29 June - 10 July 2022

7.30pm Wed - Sat, 5pm Sun and 2pm Sat 9 Jul

No performances Sun 3, Mon 4 & Tue 5 Jul

Duration 60 minutes

Arts House - North Melbourne Town Hall

521 Queensberry Street, North Melbourne

Pay if you can $35

Standard $20

BLAKTIX $10

A small transaction fee will be charged per order.

artshouse.com.au or (03) 9322 3720

Warnings - Possible haze, intermittent loud sounds, a moment of flashing lights. All performances will be Auslan interpreted.

There will be a tactile tour and audio described performance 7.30pm on Saturday, 9 July 2022.

Rawcus

Rawcus is a critically acclaimed long-term ensemble of 14 performers with diverse minds, bodies and imaginations. For over 22 years the company has been creating audacious performances and arts experiences. Collaborating with a core creative team, Rawcus devises new work that expresses the imaginative world of the Ensemble. Drawing on dance, theatre and visual art disciplines, the work is crafted with a precision that supports the performers but allows space for their inherent sense of anarchy. Rawcus' performance aesthetic is characterised by a marriage of intense physicality and arresting visual imagery. Rawcus' work is sculptural, unexpected, beautiful, funny and tender.

