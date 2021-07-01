New Tickets Released For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in Australia

New tickets for record-breaking theatrical event Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will go on sale to the general public tomorrow at 9am, Friday 2 July 2021, via the official website HarryPotterThePlay.com. The new ticket release takes the landmark production's booking period up to Sunday 30 January 2022.



The Australian production officially opened with a red-carpet performance on Saturday 23 February 2019. Melbourne was the third city worldwide to welcome Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, after London and New York. It will unequivocally not play any other city in Australia.



The production marked its first birthday on Sunday 1 March 2020, with a special gala performance at Melbourne's Princess Theatre. In its first year an estimated 326,500 people saw the show, well surpassing any previous record set by a stage play in the history of Australian theatre.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child resumed performances on Saturday 26 June after a 4-week hiatus, following the lifting of COVID-19 public health restrictions.



Earlier this year Harry Potter and the Cursed Child welcomed new cast members; Green Room Award-winner Natasha Herbert as Dolores Umbridge; Torres Strait-Islander, former professional rugby league player and Wagadagam man Michael Bani as Bane; NIDA and VCA graduate Aisha Aidara making her professional debut as Rose Granger-Weasley and Melbourne-based actor Ben Walter who will assume the role of Albus Potter. Also joining the company are Gabriella Barbagallo, Luke Clayson, Axel Duffy, Katie-Jean Harding, Matt Holly, Abdul 'Min' Muhaimin, Harrison Riley, Tom Russell and David Spencer.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is led by Gareth Reeves as Harry Potter, Lucy Goleby as Ginny Potter, Paula Arundell as Hermione Granger, Michael Whalley as Ron Weasley, Tom Wren as Draco Malfoy, and Nyx Calder as Scorpius Malfoy.



The company is completed by Lucy Ansell, Alexander Artemov, Damien Avery, Jai Bacak, Bonnie Barlow, Mike Bishop, Clare Chihambakwe, Gillian Cosgriff, Hannah Fredericksen, Lyndall Grant, George Henare, Soren Jensen, Debra Lawrance, Monet Lewis, James O'Connell, David Ross Paterson, Naomi Rukavina, John Shearman, Liam Smith, Connor Sweeney, Archie Thomson, Jessica Vickers and Mackenzie Vokes.



Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. It is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Both parts of the play are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings.

Purchase tickets from HarryPotterthePlay.com.