Jul. 11, 2019  

New Play OPEN HEART Announced At The Butterfly Club

In a messy Coburg apartment we meet Angus (Lachie Hewson), a semi- accomplished Author, and his Long Time Boyfriend Mark (Callum O'Malley), An Executive Assistant. There is a deep love between them, even if they've grown apart.

In this original play, Emerging writer Dean Robinson asks how much can love last when two people are heading in different directions? Shining light on issues between Bi-Sexual and Gay Men and Open Relationships, Director Stephen Amos explores how two men from different worlds can work together to keep their love as it used to be.

Robinson calls this play an amalgamation of (500) Days Of Summer, Call Me By Your Name and Please Like Me. He is interested in what makes a successful relationship function, and how time and change can effect a true love. Can resentment overpower love? Or does Love truly trump all?

Playwright Dean Robinson already at the age of 23 has worked in various facets of theatre including his other written work The Date (Melbourne Fringe) He has is own Independent Theatre Company EbbFlow Theatre Co, which presented their first first production Blackrock By Nick Enright.

Director, Stephen Amos, has directed Next To Normal (MUST) in 2017, and also was assistant director for Awakening, under the direction of green room award winner Daniel Lammin. Callum O'Malley and Lachie Hewson are both Music Theatre Graduates from VCA. Callum's credits include Vivid White (MTC), A Chorus Line and Into The Woods (VCA). Lachie's credits include The Dream (Sooth Players), Einstein: Master of The Universe (RL Productions), Fair Dinkum! (Echelon Productions) and more.

Open Heart opens 12th of August and runs until the 17th of August, Bookings recommended to avoid disappointment!

SHOW DETAILS: Open Heart

Dates: 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th of August
Times: 8.30pm
Cost: $26 - $35

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne
Tickets: thebutterfly.com



