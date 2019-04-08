New Australian Theatre Company Presents Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET

Antipodes Theatre Company is pleased to announce its inaugural season in Melbourne, including an Australian musical premiere, a free reading series, acting workshops, and programs for young artists.

From Artistic Director Brandon Pape: "I moved to Melbourne from New York City just over a year ago, and in that time have loved experiencing the variety and richness of the performing arts here in Australia. To be leading a new company through an artistically ambitious first season is such a gift, and I hope that we can contribute to the vibrant landscape of Australian theatre for years to come."

The centerpiece of ATC's 2019 season will be the new musical Ghost Quartet by Dave Malloy(Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), directed by Pape. "When Ghost Quartet premiered in New York, it generated the kind of buzz that few original musicals experience," says Pape. "I am thrilled to share this quirky and poignant piece with Melbourne audiences." A spirited song cycle about love, death and whiskey, the production follows four musicians as they unravel narratives that span seven centuries. Featuring musical direction by company member David Butler (Green Room Award Nominee, Falsettos) and musical staging by Madison Lee (Sydney Theatre Award Nominee, The Wild Party), performances will run 14-23 August at Gasworks Arts Park in Albert Park. Tickets are on sale now.

As part of a collaboration with Alex Theatre in St. Kilda, ATC will produce a bimonthly Free Reading Series of plays that have yet to be seen on Australian stages. The first will be Robert Caisley's The Open Hand, taking place Wednesday 1 May and featuring company members Melissa David and Don Winsor along with Rob Blowers, Courtney Glass, and John Voce. Some plays in the reading series will be chosen from submissions by local writers. "Developing new work is paramount to fulfilling ATC's mission," according to Pape.

Writers are encouraged to send scripts to submissions@antipodestheatre.com.

In July, ATC will host American-based teaching artist Susan M. Felder. Felder has been working as a professional director, actor, playwright and educator for over 25 years at world-renowned institutions such as Chicago Shakespeare Theater and Goodman Theatre. She will lead four intensive workshops focused on acting, movement, text work, and relationships on stage.

Finally, in an effort to support and nurture young artists, ATC plans to institute programming that allows students the opportunity to work alongside professional artists. Their Broadway Bound! Musical Theatre Camps for grades 3-8 will offer week-long sessions in acting, singing, and dancing, while the Antipodes Drama Club for grades 9-12 will allow participants to attend local productions and learn about all aspects of a career in the arts.

Antipodes Theatre Company seeks to provide a collaborative and inclusive environment for producing professional theatre in Melbourne. ATC strives for diversity in the workplace through a commitment to having at least 50% of all positions filled by women or people of color. Current company members include David Butler, Melissa David, Kristy Griffin, Chloe Towan, and Don Winsor.

For more information, visit www.antipodestheatre.com.





