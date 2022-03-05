Midnight Oil to Play ONE FOR THE PLANET Concert

Midnight Oil will play their classic "10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1" album in its entirety at St Kilda's historic Palais Theatre on Monday 7 March, alongside other material including songs from their latest ARIA Chart topper, Resist.

Profits will be donated to environmental groups including Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) and Greenpeace with whom the band has been working closely on their current Resist: The Final Tour.

The surprise extra show was actually announced onstage at Mt Duneed last night to over 12,000 people with tickets on-sale now via frontiertouring.com/onefortheplanet, a strict limit of four per person applies. As Wednesday night's gig at Rod Laver Arena is sold out, this special extra performance will allow Melburnians one more chance to see the Oils in full flight.

It's not the first time the band has performed "10-1" live - on 2017's tour they added a similarly 'last minute' show in WA called "One For The Oceans" which raised money for reef groups. "One For The Planet" reprises that theme with a broader eco-focus.

The Palais Theatre is a particularly good fit for the night's environmental theme. The venue has an active Green Policy in place which has resulted in a range of initiatives being implemented over recent years including a Power Monitoring and Usage Reduction Strategy, biodegradable cups, a waste separation system and the replacement of LED lighting throughout the majority of the venue.

According to a venue spokesperson: "We are also pleased to announce that the next green project to roll out at the Palais Theatre will be the installation of solar power, scheduled to be installed in 2023."

Midnight Oil's new album, Resist, has a strong focus on the climate crisis with songs like 'Rising Seas' and 'At The Time Of Writing' shining a clear spotlight on this urgent existential issue. In a joint statement the band said:

"We're experiencing the climate crisis right now, but you wouldn't know it from the Morrison government's pallid, pathetic response. We'll play our heart out and raise some $ for the community groups who are driving real change."

This event is Licensed All Ages. EVERY patron must have a ticket regardless of age, and under 18 patrons must be accompanied at all times by a responsible adult with their own ticket. This is a licensed, loud music event, staged over a long time: we recommend that this event is suitable for adults only.

