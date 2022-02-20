Melbourne's Regent Theatre to Conduct National Casting Search for Tracy Turnblad

Producers of the upcoming Tony Award winning Broadway production of Hairspray at Melbourne's Regent Theatre are conducting a national search for a larger than life performer to play the role of the beloved Tracy Turnblad. The production is set to open in August.

"We are looking for someone who is confident and talented who can sing, dance and act and looks the part of the lovable, larger than life Tracy Turnblad," explained producer John Frost for Crossroads Live.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity for not only for professional performers but also someone who perhaps has always dreamed of the bright lights of the stage. We know that this could be a life-changing opportunity for someone, and we can't wait to find our Tracy," he added.

Auditions will be open to anyone interested and will in held in person in Brisbane on 26 February, Melbourne on 27 February and Sydney on 28 February.

Auditionees will need to look 15 - 20 years of age and be able to perform the cult classic Good Morning Baltimore from the Hairspray score as well as be prepared to join a dance call.

Auditionees must also be also fully vaccinated and will be required to show evidence of their COVID-19 vaccination status on arrival at the audition venue. Those interested should visit the Hairspray website - www.hairspraymusical.com.au - for further information on audition requirements and to register their interest. The deadline for applications is Friday 25 February.

Set in 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland, Hairspray tells the story of dance-loving teenager Tracy Turnblad who has One Dream - to dance on The Corny Collins Show. When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star and she must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!

The original Tony Award winning Broadway production of Hairspray will be presented at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne beginning in August, 2022. To sign up for the waitlist for ticketing announcements, click here.

Photo Credits: Jeff Busby