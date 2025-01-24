Melbourne Theatre Company’s 37 Returns to the Southbank Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Melbourne Theatre Company’s 37 will make its return to the Southbank Theatre stage this January, following a hit run in 2024. Preview performances begin on Friday 24th January, offering a hilarious and heartfelt look at community, identity, and the cost of winning, making this play a must-see for more than just footy fans.

Set within the era of Adam Goodes’ war cry and named after the number Goodes immortalised, 37 juxtaposes choreographed sequences of Marngrook, the Aboriginal game that inspired AFL and the modern game with the hilarity and at-times questionable banter found within sporting clubs around Australia.

37 asks ten actors to throw themselves into this world of blood and grit to get at the values that drive a national obsession. Winner of the 2024 AACTA Brian Walsh Award, Ngali Shaw (The Twelve) returns to reprise his role as one half of the Marngrook cousin duo, following his acclaimed performance in the 2024 Melbourne and Brisbane runs of the play and his breakout role in Melbourne Theatre Company’s 2023 production Jacky.

“After captivating audiences in 2024, we are thrilled to welcome 37 back to the Melbourne Theatre Company stage for its highly anticipated return in 2025, cementing its place as a groundbreaking piece of Australian theatre. Originally commissioned through our NEXT STAGE Writers’ Program, this compelling Australian play delves into the heart of our nation’s love affair with AFL and presents the perfect setting for a story of community, identity and reconciliation. This next chapter of 37’s extraordinary theatrical journey is not to be missed." says Melbourne Theatre Company’s Artistic Director & Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks.

The production follows a disheartened football team in a small coastal town that has spent too long at the bottom of the ladder, as new hope arrives in the form of the Marngrook cousins, they’re match-fit and ready to bring home the team’s first flag in forever. 37 is a reminder that honest conversations are more than a ball toss.

A co-production with Queensland Theatre Company, Directed and Co-Choreographed by Isaac Drandic, 37’s creative team includes Set & Costume Designer Dale Ferguson, Lighting Designer Ben Hughes, Composer & Sound Designer James Henry, Co-Choreographer Waangenga Blanco, Assistant Director Kamarra Bell-Wykes, Voice & Text Coach Matt Furlani, Intimacy Coordinator Isabella Vadiveloo and Fight Choreographer Lyndall Grant.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community members are invited to join the 37 First Nations Community Night performance on Monday 27th January, with $5 tickets available to book and an opportunity to chat with cast and creatives.

