Melbourne Season THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Season Extended

The Melbourne season of Sydney Theatre Company's smash-hit THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY has been extended due to overwhelming demand, with tickets now on sale for final shows through to Sunday 7 August.



The added dates signal the last chance for Australian audiences to witness this theatrical masterpiece at home before it tours to Broadway and beyond.



Producer Michael Cassel said, "The incredible response in Melbourne is testament to just how innovative, impressive and impactful this feat of Australian theatre truly is. I'm delighted we can give Melburnians even more opportunity to experience director Kip Williams's extraordinary vision and Eryn Jean Norvill's powerhouse performance before we share the show with international audiences".



Critics heralded the arrival of the ground-breaking production at Arts Centre Melbourne with five-star reviews, following a searing opening night performance and rapturous standing ovation.



The Age proclaimed it "a dazzling masterpiece no one should miss", commenting on Norvill's "gloriously innovative, forward-looking hybrid performance that stands alongside the best in the business".



TimeOut celebrated the boundary-pushing work as "a feat of technical acting brilliance, met with insanely accurate choreography, cutting-edge live film technology, and pure imagination".



Praising the "spectacular" and "truly unforgettable" performance, Beat called THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY "a once in a lifetime triumph of theatre".



An adaption of Oscar Wilde's only novel, STC's Artistic Director Kip Williams has transformed this timeless text into a breathtaking one-person show, made possible by an intricately choreographed technical crew. Bringing to life a dizzying 26 characters in an astonishing performance by Eryn Jean Norvill, joined in Melbourne by alternate performer Nikki Shiels, this century-old moral fable has striking resonance in our 21st century reality.



Making a Faustian wish for eternal youth after seeing himself in a dazzling new portrait, the exquisite young Dorian Gray throws himself into a life of wanton luxury. Drifting from the pampered salons of Victorian London to the darkest recesses of the capital, Dorian revels in his forever golden beauty, while his portrait becomes more grotesque as it bears the burdens of his excesses.



Sydney Theatre Company's THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY is adapted and directed by Kip Williams, based on the novel by Oscar Wilde. THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY stars Eryn Jean Norvill, who is also Dramaturg and Creative Associate. Design is by Marg Horwell, Lighting Design by Nick Schlieper, Compositions & Sound Design by Clemence Williams, and Video Design by David Bergman.

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY



Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne

Must close 7 August 2022



Tickets are available via Ticketek and Arts Centre Melbourne.