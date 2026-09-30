Melanie Lane Named Artistic Director and Co-CEO of Lucy Guerin Inc.

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The Board of Lucy Guerin Inc has announced the appointment of Melanie Lane as the company's new Artistic Director and Co-CEO, to commence in January 2027. A new name for the company will be announced as LGI's brilliant founder, Artistic Director & CEO of twenty five years, Lucy Guerin AO steps down from her role at the end of 2026.

Announcing the appointment, LGI Chair PETER JOPLING AM KC said, “We are thrilled to welcome Melanie Lane as LGI's incoming Artistic Director. Her practice is ambitious, collaborative and internationally recognised — exactly the kind of distinctive artistic voice we hoped to find, and the Board is confident she'll take LGI into an exciting new chapter.”

Melanie Lane is an Australian choreographer who works across visual arts, theatre and music. Alongside commissions with Sydney Dance Company, Chunky Move and HAU Berlin and others, her independent works are presented in Australia and internationally. Her choreographic work for theatre and opera includes English National Opera's Salome, Burgtheater's Trojan Women and Nosferatu, and Schauspiel Köln's Die Orestie directed by Adena Jacobs.

MELANIE LANE said, "I'm deeply honoured to be stepping into the role of Artistic Director and Co-CEO in 2027. It's a gift to have the opportunity to lead the company into a bold new creative era, acknowledging Lucy's extraordinary 25-year legacy and the remarkable body of work that has supported and championed so many artists, including myself. I feel privileged to build on this enduring home for dance, and I'm excited to work alongside the staff, Board and artists to shape a rigorous and adventurous program for the future."

LGI Artistic Director and CEO Lucy Guerin said, "I am delighted to welcome Melanie Lane as the new Artistic Director of Lucy Guerin Inc. I have always admired Melanie's work, and with her inventive and distinct choreographic voice, her international reputation and her deep engagement across the dance sector, she is the perfect fit for the role. I look forward to her daring artistic practice, bold collaborations and visionary leadership shaping the next stage of the company's future."

About MELANIE LANE

Melanie is an Australian choreographer and performer of Anglo/Javanese heritage working between Naarm (Melbourne) and Ngunnawal/Ngambri country (Canberra). She is one of Australia's leading choreographic voices with commissions from Australasian Dance Collective, Dance North, Chunky Move, Sydney Dance Company, Tanztheater Braunschweig, Schauspiel Leipzig, Dance Theatre Heidelberg, National Dance Company of Wales and West Australian Ballet (among others). Melanie won the prestigious Keir Choreographic Award in 2018 and the 2017 Leipziger Bewegungskunstpreis in Germany. Lane has been nominated for both Green Room and Helpmann awards as both a choreographer and a dancer including the Shirley McKechnie award for choreography (2020).

Her collaborative work includes projects with Marrugeku/Bhenji Ra, UK music producer Clark, video artists Amos Gebhardt and Leyla Stevens, theatre maker Adena Jacobs and visual artists Martin Böttger, Ash Keating and Bridie Lunney. These works have spanned across international festivals, theatres and galleries.

Her choreographic work for theatre and opera includes English National Opera's Salome (London, 2018), Burgtheater's Trojan Women (Vienna, 2022), Nosferatu (Vienna, 2024) and Die Orestie (Cologne, 2026) directed by Adena Jacobs.

As an Independent artist Lane's ambitious creations work seamlessly across the visual arts, music and film. Her work interrogates physical and cultural histories to explore current social mythologies and extrapolates these into surreal futures that are confounded, broken and reconfigured. These independent works have been presented globally at festivals and theatres such as Rising Festival, HAU Berlin, Tanz im August, Schauspiel Leipzig, Uzes Danse Festival, Indonesian Dance Festival, O Espaco do Tempo, Dance Massive, Carriageworks, Arts House and Sydney Opera House. Drawing on her European and Indonesian heritage Lane moves seamlessly between cultural landscapes and influences. Melanie engages regularly across projects in Indonesia as choreographer, collaborator, performer and mentor.

As a performer, Lane has worked with artists such as Tino Seghal, Jan Pusch, Arco Renz, Eun Me Ahn, Club Guy and Roni, Jo Lloyd, Antony Hamilton, Lee Serle and Lucy Guerin. Melanie choreographed the 2015 and 2017 live shows for UK electronic musician Clark (Warp records), performing at over 30 international venues including Moma PS1 New York, Villette Sonique Paris, Funkhaus Berlin and Sonar Festivals in Barcelona/Istanbul.

As a mentor and artistic capacity building facilitator, Melanie shares creative practices with young artists and artists with intellectual disability (QL2, e.motion21, The Chameleon Collective).

In 2022, Melanie was Artist in Residence for Digital Innovation at the University of Canberra x Belco Arts, transposing choreographic languages through robotics and animation. She is the 2023/24 Choreographer in Residence at Chunky Move, was Resident Artist at The Substation Melbourne and Associate artist at QL2 Canberra. She was the 2015 Resident Director at Lucy Guerin Inc., a 2023/24 Creative Australia Fellow and 24/25 Sidney Myer Fellow. Melanie is Chair of the Board at Dancehouse, Melbourne.

In 2024, Melanie launched her project Corps Conspirators. This initiative, supported by Creative Victoria and led by Melanie Lane, is a project exploring collaborative choreographic practices, multi-artform experimentation and transcultural experience.

ABOUT LGI

Lucy Guerin Inc. is a vital force in the creation and profile of new Australian contemporary dance - dedicated to challenging and extending the art form at every level.

Founded in Melbourne in 2002, LGI has become an influential voice in shaping the direction and growth of contemporary dance in Australia, building a substantial international following through touring and artistic collaborations that make a significant contribution to the worldwide reputation of Australian artistic practice.

LGI is renowned for its intelligent and innovative approach to choreographic concepts and movement language, producing work that communicates on an emotional and intellectual level to audiences across Australia, Asia, the Americas and Europe.

Over more than two decades, LGI has evolved from a structure that supports one choreographer's vision into an organisation that actively sustains and develops a broader community of dance artists.

LGI's repertoire has toured to leading festivals and venues across Australia, Asia, the Americas and Europe, including Venice Biennale of Dance, Theatre de la Ville, Paris, Shanghai International Arts Festival, ImPulsTanz, Vienna, Brooklyn Academy of Music and Salihara, Jakarta. The Company is recognised internationally as a significant and influential voice in contemporary dance.

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