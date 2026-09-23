SINK OR SING! A SING-ALONG CABARET to Play Melbourne Fringe
Amelie Peters hosts the interactive cabaret featuring THE HOT MESS ORCHESTRA at Trades Hall.
After seasons at Adelaide Fringe Festival and Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Sink or SING! A Sing-Along Cabaret arrives at Melbourne Fringe Festival from 14 to 18 October 2026.
Hosted by award-winning vocalist and international vocal coach Amelie Peters, Sink or SING! is the interactive singing party for anyone who's ever secretly dreamed of being the star. Blending comedy, storytelling and crowd participation, the show turns a night at the cabaret into a joyful group therapy session – with pop bangers.
Amelie Peters is a classically trained vocalist and cabaret artist. A graduate of the Elder Conservatorium of Music Adelaide, she has performed with the State Opera of South Australia and toured internationally, including being invited to perform at New York's Soho Playhouse. Amelie's versatile music background, performance experience and international networks make her one of the most sought out music industry professionals.
Wholesome, hilarious, and a little bit vulnerable, this 60-minute show invites audiences on a nostalgic journey through music, memories and self-discovery – reminding everyone why singing your heart out feels so good. Whether you're in your 'hot mess era' or just here for a good time, this is your sign to live your main-character moment.
Following its 2024 Adelaide debut, a Gluttony season at the 2025 Fringe, and an international cabaret debut at Edinburgh's Gilded Balloon, Sink or SING! is ready to turn a whole new crowd of Melbournites into a late-night choir. Featuring a live six-piece band, The Hot Mess Orchestra, a fully stocked bar and plenty of 'liquid courage' on hand, it's the ideal place to start your Fringe night on a high note.
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