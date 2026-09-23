SINK OR SING! A SING-ALONG CABARET to Play Melbourne Fringe

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After seasons at Adelaide Fringe Festival and Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Sink or SING! A Sing-Along Cabaret arrives at Melbourne Fringe Festival from 14 to 18 October 2026.

Hosted by award-winning vocalist and international vocal coach Amelie Peters, Sink or SING! is the interactive singing party for anyone who's ever secretly dreamed of being the star. Blending comedy, storytelling and crowd participation, the show turns a night at the cabaret into a joyful group therapy session – with pop bangers.

Amelie Peters is a classically trained vocalist and cabaret artist. A graduate of the Elder Conservatorium of Music Adelaide, she has performed with the State Opera of South Australia and toured internationally, including being invited to perform at New York's Soho Playhouse. Amelie's versatile music background, performance experience and international networks make her one of the most sought out music industry professionals.

Wholesome, hilarious, and a little bit vulnerable, this 60-minute show invites audiences on a nostalgic journey through music, memories and self-discovery – reminding everyone why singing your heart out feels so good. Whether you're in your 'hot mess era' or just here for a good time, this is your sign to live your main-character moment.

Following its 2024 Adelaide debut, a Gluttony season at the 2025 Fringe, and an international cabaret debut at Edinburgh's Gilded Balloon, Sink or SING! is ready to turn a whole new crowd of Melbournites into a late-night choir. Featuring a live six-piece band, The Hot Mess Orchestra, a fully stocked bar and plenty of 'liquid courage' on hand, it's the ideal place to start your Fringe night on a high note.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 18 Hrs 38 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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