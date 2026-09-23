LA BOHÈME to Make World Premiere with Opera Australia in Melbourne

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Opera Australia (OA) will unveil a new production of Puccini’s beloved opera La Bohème at the Regent Theatre, Melbourne in a World Premiere season from 7-18 November. The first new mainstage production of one of the world’s most famous operatic tragedies by OA in 15 years, this production is set in the winter wonderland of 20th century Paris, recreated through the eyes of the painters, poets and musicians of its time.

One of Australia’s most exciting opera directors, Constantine Costi, will lead a talented team of young Australian creatives to envision this new La Bohème, including Set Designer Dann Barber, Costume Designer Sabina Myers and Lighting Designer Morgan Moroney. Set pieces, including a flying balloon basket and life-sized, on-stage floats, will bring a painting-inspired set to life, with glorious scenery hand painted by OA’s talented team of scenic artists, with magnificently detailed and richly coloured costumes, all crafted by hand at OA’s headquarters.

La Bohème will star a cast of international and Australian singers, including Melbourneborn Alexandra Flood who will sing Musetta in a highly-anticipated homecoming season, while award-winning soprano Galina Cheplakova, in her Australian debut, will share the heartbreaking role of Mimì with Italian soprano Valeria Sepe, who makes a welcome return to OA.

Quickly becoming one of the most sought-after young lyric tenors in the opera world, Australian Chinese tenor Kang Wang will share the role of Rodolfo with award winning Italian Paride Cataldo, who will also perform with OA for the first time. Under the baton of acclaimed British conductor Finnegan Downie Dear, making his OA debut, will be the brilliant Orchestra Victoria, internationally acclaimed Opera Australia Chorus and Opera Australia Children’s Chorus.

Puccini’s timeless music captures the power of love, the beauty of youth, and the sheer joy of being alive and in this production it finds new life once again by a whole new generation of talented creatives and performers.

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