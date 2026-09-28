Denise Scott to Take TICKETY BOO on National Tour in 2027

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Australian comedian Denise Scott will share her new solo show with Adelaide, Perth, Hobart, Sydney, Geelong, Wyong, Caloundra, Warragul and Bendigo in 2027.

After more than a decade away from solo performance, she has made a return to the stage, blending her trademark observational comedy with reflections on sanity, resilience, and the truly unexpected places where laughter can be found. In a cancer ward for one, who knew? Also, why is she feeling so goddamn positive all the time?

Famous for her razor-sharp wit and unflinching honesty, and reflecting on the past three years, Scotty says:

'I'm absolutely loving performing Tickety Boo. No matter that I spent so long crafting a script, every single show heads off into unknown places that makes it both dangerous and joyful for me to perform - and dare I say the audience to watch. A career dream come true!'

After years of collaborating with fellow funny lady Judith Lucy in smash hit live shows Disappointments and Still Here, and after a second season of ABC TV's Mother & Son and SBS TV's Shaun Micallef's Origin Odyssey, Scotty's loving being centre stage again in front of a live audience.

Tickets on sale on Wednesday 30 September at comedy.com.au

TOUR DATES

Wyong – Saturday 16 January, 7pm – The Art House

Adelaide Fringe – Tuesday 2 – Sunday 7 March, 6.30pm (Sunday 5.30pm) – The Vagabond, Garden of Unearthly Delights

Caloundra – Saturday 13 March, 5.00pm – The Events Centre, Kings Theatre

Hobart – Saturday 3 April, 5.00pm – Theatre Royal

Warragul – Saturday 10 April, 5.00pm – West Gippsland Arts Centre

Sydney Comedy Festival – Friday 30 April, 6.45pm – The Joan Penrith Concert Hall, Penrith

Sydney Comedy Festival – Saturday 1 May, 5.30pm – The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, Sutherland

Perth Comedy Festival – Saturday 8 May, 4.45pm – Regal Theatre

Bendigo – Saturday 22 May, 5.00pm – The Capital

Geelong – Saturday 29 May, 5.00pm – Geelong Arts Centre, Story House

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 02 Hrs 34 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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