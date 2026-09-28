Denise Scott to Take TICKETY BOO on National Tour in 2027
Scott's return to solo performance after a decade away blends observational comedy with reflections on sanity, resilience, and unexpected sources of laughter.
Australian comedian Denise Scott will share her new solo show with Adelaide, Perth, Hobart, Sydney, Geelong, Wyong, Caloundra, Warragul and Bendigo in 2027.
After more than a decade away from solo performance, she has made a return to the stage, blending her trademark observational comedy with reflections on sanity, resilience, and the truly unexpected places where laughter can be found. In a cancer ward for one, who knew? Also, why is she feeling so goddamn positive all the time?
Famous for her razor-sharp wit and unflinching honesty, and reflecting on the past three years, Scotty says:
'I'm absolutely loving performing Tickety Boo. No matter that I spent so long crafting a script, every single show heads off into unknown places that makes it both dangerous and joyful for me to perform - and dare I say the audience to watch. A career dream come true!'
After years of collaborating with fellow funny lady Judith Lucy in smash hit live shows Disappointments and Still Here, and after a second season of ABC TV's Mother & Son and SBS TV's Shaun Micallef's Origin Odyssey, Scotty's loving being centre stage again in front of a live audience.
Tickets on sale on Wednesday 30 September at comedy.com.au
TOUR DATES
- Wyong – Saturday 16 January, 7pm – The Art House
- Adelaide Fringe – Tuesday 2 – Sunday 7 March, 6.30pm (Sunday 5.30pm) – The Vagabond, Garden of Unearthly Delights
- Caloundra – Saturday 13 March, 5.00pm – The Events Centre, Kings Theatre
- Hobart – Saturday 3 April, 5.00pm – Theatre Royal
- Warragul – Saturday 10 April, 5.00pm – West Gippsland Arts Centre
- Sydney Comedy Festival – Friday 30 April, 6.45pm – The Joan Penrith Concert Hall, Penrith
- Sydney Comedy Festival – Saturday 1 May, 5.30pm – The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, Sutherland
- Perth Comedy Festival – Saturday 8 May, 4.45pm – Regal Theatre
- Bendigo – Saturday 22 May, 5.00pm – The Capital
- Geelong – Saturday 29 May, 5.00pm – Geelong Arts Centre, Story House
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